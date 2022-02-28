Machine Gun Kelly debuts new pink hair that matches his nails and sweater and fans have mixed feelings

Machine Gun Kelly recently ditched his signature-blonde hair for pastel pink while matching with his nail polish and sweater. Pic credit: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly took to social media to debut a new look, ditching his signature-blonde locks for pastel pink while also rocking matching accessories and polish.

The rapper, 31, wore a fuzzy white-and-pink-striped sweater with some purposeful rips down the side that revealed some of his multiple body tattoos, twisting one loose loop of yarn around two of his fingers like a ring.

A pink beaded necklace could be seen around his neck in one photo, along with a pink ring that sparkled on his finger above his pink-colored nail.

Fans have mixed response to Machine Gun Kelly’s change

With all of his fingernails splashed with a matching hue to go along with the entire ensemble, MGK had fans feeling mixed about the change.

“Been waiting for this” wrote one supportive fan, as others shared a similar sentiment, saying “THE PINK HAIR IS 🔥🔥🔥” and “U LOOK SO PRETTY.”

Other fans of the singer seemed much less enthused, sharing their disappointment and confusion about the new look with comments like “Bro so corny,” “What have you done Eminem,” and “This used to be a rapper lol.”

A handful of other fans wrote that they were concerned about the singer after spotting two pics in which an IV drip bag can be seen, with one photo showing MGK sitting down, his sweater pulled over his shoulder, his arm taped up and a tube running along his skin.

“Is anyone gonna comment on the bag of fluids he’s getting in his body?! I hope you’re okay baby colson 🥺❤️” wrote a worried fan.

MGK kept fans in the dark, merely captioning the shots with “i’m pink da ba dee da ba di 💕🌸🔪🕊” but making no other comments about what was going on.

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he was going to therapy

In a 2020 interview with Dave Franco, the younger brother of James Franco, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, sat down to chat about his decision to go to therapy after struggling with drug abuse.

“Adderall was a huge thing for me for a long time,” MGK admitted to Dave, adding that he started by orally taking the drug and quickly graduated to snorting it.

“I wouldn’t even step out unless there was a medicine man who was going to visit me and give me what I needed. And that’s where it becomes a problem,” he said.

The singer went on to explain that therapy helped him get through his addiction and start to get to the other side, telling Dave “my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art.”

MGK said that musician Travis Barker, who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, was an inspiration to him given he had been down the same road in his life, having gotten through drug addiction and PTSD, which he suffered from after being only one of two survivors of a plane crash that killed four others.

The other survivor, Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein, ended up overdosing on drugs in 2009 and was pronounced dead at the age of 36.

MGK also credited his girlfriend Megan Fox for her support and help in getting him through “those dark nights,” saying that “you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps.”

Megan and MGK are now engaged and have fans eagerly awaiting any news regarding their upcoming wedding plans.