Megan Fox goes shirtless, poses in nothing but a black bandeau bra with a striped blazer and matching slacks

Megan Fox went for a casual ‘Bratz doll’ look in her latest Instagram post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Megan Fox understood the assignment once again.

The Transformers actress and ex-wife of actor Brian Austin Green shared another fashion-forward ensemble with her social media followers.

Megan posed in a tiger-striped, open-faced blazer and matching slacks, showing off her insane abs with a bandeau bra that accentuated her cleavage.

Bright green toenails could be seen peeking out from pointed, strappy shoes while her long fingernails perfectly accented her feet with matching green polish.

In signature Megan style, the actress kept her dark locks loose and down around her shoulders, her seemingly-endlessly flawless features glistening with some neutral-toned makeup.

Megan Fox went for a casual ‘Bratz doll’ look with a mid-riff baring bra, jacket, and slacks ensemble

A neon-orange plastic purse hung from one of Megan’s hands in the first of the two photos, with the accessory being the dominant feature in the second snap.

Megan could be seen grasping the bumpy handle in photo number two with her clenched hand, her stunning engagement ring just visible, as the purse sat perched atop a small table.

She captioned the shots with “Was going for business casual Bratz doll 🧡” and fans were there for it.

“Beautiful 🔥❤️” wrote one follower, with two others commenting, “yes babe” and “omfgggg😫😫😫.”

Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Did Megan and Machine Gun Kelly get married in secret?

While continuing her reign as a fashion icon on Instagram, Megan also remains busy with her film career and planning a wedding.

Fans were left bemused and confused, however, when Megan was announced as MGK’s wife when they attended a recent NBA All-Star game.

The couple appeared to take the gaff in stride, with MGK putting his hand to his head in a devil symbol while Megan looked momentarily surprised before turning to her man to whisper something.

According to Monsters and Critics, rumors of a secret wedding are not entirely unfounded given the couple’s eclectic and very unique relationship history so far.

Many fans took matters into their own hands, taking extra time to try to read Megan’s lips before her face was covered by her hand as she leaned in to MGK.

Pic credit: @sportscenter/Instagram

“I’m not your wife,” one person penned on the comment section of Sportscenter’s Instagram post of the video, as others seemingly agreed as they wrote the same words down under the video clip.

Married or not, the pair continue to keep fans on their toes and excited for each new announcement or post made to their respective social media pages.

Undoubtedly, the duo will continue to do what they feel is best for their relationship, regardless of how eager fans may be to see a huge wedding occur sometime this year.