Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich: Fans give her props for ‘securing a DILF’

Lucy Hale was photographed engaging in PDA with actor Skeet Ulrich. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale was spotted engaging in PDA with Scream actor Skeet Ulrich. The two were photographed having a lunch date together in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Photos published by Page Six show Hale, 31, and Ulrich, 51, having lunch at the Sweet Butter Kitchen on Ventura Blvd in Sherman Oaks.

One photo shows the pair chatting happily and looking lovingly into each other’s eyes while waiting to be served. Another photo shows Ulrich reaching out to hold Hale’s hand. A third photo shows them kissing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One photo shows Ulrich holding Hale from behind.

They were also photographed walking side-by-side with arms around each other. Ulrich was dressed in jeans, a black long-sleeved top, and a dark blue baseball cap. Hale was also dressed in blue jeans. She wore a white tank top beneath an unbuttoned cream-colored shirt.

Both wore face masks and dark sunglasses.

Fans hail Lucy Hale, saying she’s “secured a DILF”

Fans took to social media, including Twitter, to share comments about the photos.

Read More The Nice Guys trailer: Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe are hilarious

“Lucy Halle secured a DILF,” one Twitter user wrote. “It’s hard seeing other people living your dreams.”

lucy hale secured a DILF. it’s hard seeing other people living your dreams https://t.co/EDAv3dklyM — 𝔎𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔞 🪱 (@liddledarkage) February 22, 2021

Lucy Hale is 31, I wish people would stop infantilizing grown ass women. https://t.co/5NTNSIwYRb — 𝐂. (@ungodlylayla) February 22, 2021

Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich spotted out and about in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/zIeZIlP5ag Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons February 22, 2021

Skeet Ulrich is 20 years older than Lucy Hale

The Twitter user’s use of the term “DILF” was a reference to the difference in age between Ulrich and Hale.

Ulrich, 51, is 20 years older than Hale, who is 31 years old.

The tweet sparked a debate, with some expressing disapproval of Hale dating a man 20 years older than her. But others insisted that at 31 years old, she was a mature woman and could date anyone she chose to.

Not infantalizing a grown woman. People know she's grown. Some just find that kind of age difference off-putting. I'm one of them. Grosses me out when men prefer women young enough to be their daughters rather than choosing someone in their own age bracket. But to each's own. — T.D. Edwards (@AuthorTDE) February 23, 2021

Hale and Ulrich co-starred in a crossover episode of CW’s Riverdale

Lucy Hale (Karen Lucille Hale) is known for playing Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars and Stella Abbott in Life Sentence. She also played the title role in the short-lived CW series, Katy Keene.

Page Six speculated that Hale might have met Ulrich on the set of Riverdale. Hale played Katy Keene in a crossover episode of Riverdale (Chapter Sixty-Nine: Men of Honor) that aired on February 5, 2020.

Ulrich portrayed FP Jones (Forsythe Pendleton Jones II) in Riverdale.

Hale was previously rumored to be dating The Bachelorette and The Bachelor star, Colton Underwood.

Ulrich was also previously married to Georgina Cates and they share the twins Jakob Dylan and Naiia Rose with Cates. Ulrich and Cates divorced in 2005.

He tied the knot with Amelia Jackson-Gray in 2012 and they split in 2016.