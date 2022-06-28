Lori Harvey all smiles while showing off toned revenge body after Michael B. Jordan split

Lori Harvey at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lori Harvey is flexing her revenge body in a white crop top during a shopping trip.

The 25-year-old continues her successful modeling but is also a busy entrepreneur as she recently launched a skincare line, SKN by LH.

Lori, the daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey, recently split from Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan after dating for over a year.

Lori Harvey goes shopping in a white crop top

Lori was spotted shopping in a stylish white crop top and camouflage pants.

Lori Harvey was seen sporting camouflage, sneakers, and a white crop top showing her midriff while on a shopping trip in the morning. Pic credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid

The model was all smiles as she wore designer sunshades and white sneakers.

The crop top showed off her stunning abs as it appears she has been working on her revenge body following her split from the 35-year-old Creed star.

While neither Jordan nor Harvey released a statement following their breakup, her father, Steve Harvey, confirmed the reports earlier this month.

She threw a little shade at her ex-boyfriend with a cheeky post and deleted it on Instagram.

On the other hand, Jordan has taken the high road and hasn’t spoken out about their split.

Lori Harvey is ready for a ‘hot girl summer’

The socialite and budding entrepreneur is seemingly over her breakup and is ready to enjoy the summer.

“I’m in a really, really good space,” Lori said to E! News without referencing Jordan, continuing:

“Like, really happy, I’m excited for the summer I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we’re off lockdown,” Steve Harvey’s daughter added. “So I feel good!”

Lori also spoke about her cosmetic line and future plans, “Business is going good. I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I’ve been working on, so I’m extremely excited to share that with everybody.”

“Just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go,” she added.

Harvey has over 4.6 million Instagram followers and frequently promotes her skincare brand while modeling for various fashion brands.

People Magazine reported Harvey and Jordan were both “heartbroken” following their split.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source said, continuing: “They still love each other.”

The publication claimed the Hollywood star was ready to settle down while Harvey wasn’t ready for a long-term commitment.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source said.