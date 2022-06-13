Lori Harvey shows off toned abs in first photos since Michael B. Jordan split

Lori Harvey recently split with Michael B. Jordan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Newly single Lori Harvey shows off her toned abs as she is spotted for the first time since her breakup with Michael B. Jordan.

The model and cosmetics entrepreneur recently launched a skincare line named Skn. This led to accusations that Kim Kardashian ripped off her brand.

Harvey has remained silent since splitting with the Hollywood superstar. However, she removed all traces of Jordan from her social media.

Lori Harvey flashes abs in a crop top in LA

She stepped out to dinner with her girlfriends at the new Catch Steak restaurant in West Hollywood.

She wore a white Chanel top that revealed her belly button and rock-hard abs. She matched the stylish crop top with baggy black joggers and a matching designer handbag.

In November 2020, Jordan began dating the model, who is the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey.

In December 2021, the notoriously private Hollywood superstar declared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he “finally found what love was” with Harvey.

However, in June 2022, it was reported that the couple called it quits.

Sources reported that the pair were “both heartbroken and upset.” Another source alleged that Harvey was not ready to commit and wanted to focus on her career.

While neither Jordan nor Harvey released a statement, her father, Steve Harvey, confirmed that the pair had split.

Steve Harvey praises Michael B Jordan but is Team Lori

The 65-year-old comedian talked about the former young couple on his radio show: “I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family.”

“I’m team Lori, 1000 percent,” he added. “She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her,” he added.

Harvey suggested that the pair had an amicable split and praised the Creed actor.

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said, continuing. “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

“He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time,” Steve added.

He then joked about his three marriages, “I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children; get out early! I waited way too late.”