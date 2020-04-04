Logan Williams death: The Flash and When Calls the Heart actor dies at 16

Logan Williams, the talented actor who played young Barry Allen on The CW’s hit show The Flash, died Thursday at 16.

Canada’s Tri-City News reported that the young actor’s friends and family have been thrown into mourning. His mother, Marlyse Williams, said the family was “absolutely devastated” by Logan’s untimely death.

She said that her sorrow was compounded by the fact that she could not grieve for Logan with her family due to the social distancing measures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. She has been able to stay in contact with family and friends only through phone calls and social media.

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Grant Gustin, the actor who plays the adult Barry Allen on The Flash, also shared the news of Willaims’s death on Friday. He took to Instagram to post a photo showing him, Williams, and Jesse L. Martin, who plays Joe West.

He said the picture was taken during the filming of the pilot for The Flashback in 2014.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set.”

Gustin praised his co-star for his talent and professionalism and asked fans to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Tributes on Twitter

Fans, fellow actors, former co-stars, and organizations have been paying tribute on Twitter.

Among former co-stars who paid tribute on Twitter was John Wesley Shipp, known for his role as Doctor Henry Allen on The Flash. Logan’s former co-stars on When Calls the Heart who also paid tribute on Twitter included Mitchell Kummen and Erin Krakow.

We are heartbroken at the loss of young @sagaftra member & @TheCW #TheFlash actor Logan Williams. We send our love and condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/fhOhiP01Hi — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) April 3, 2020

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv. pic.twitter.com/AM2D91paQz — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! 😭. Proud to play older brother Dude. We had so much on set #wcth #Hearties. Loved hanging out with out you. In set. You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom., #rip #myles # pic.twitter.com/H8xIeF8PtB — Mitchell Kummen (@MKummen) April 3, 2020

Logan Williams bio

Logan Williams was born in Vancouver, according to Deadline, but he grew up in Coquitlam, B.C., Canada, according to Tri-City News.

He attended Hope Lutheran School and Terry Fox secondary school.

He landed his first major acting role at the age of 10 when he appeared as Jack on Hallmark Channel’s Color of Rain. Williams is best known for playing the younger Allen on The CW series. He appeared in eight episodes of the series.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Logan’s last appearance on The Flash was in Season 2, Episode 1, titled The Man Who Saved Central City, which aired on The CW in October 2015.

He is also known for playing Max Johnson on Supernatural and Miles Montgomery on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart.

He also played young Elliot Harcourt on ABC’s The Whispers.

Tri-City News reported that besides acting, Williams loved soccer and played the guitar. He also enjoyed listening to rap music.

He is survived by his mother, Marlyse, his father, Clive, grandparents, uncles, and aunts.