Lea Michele’s Glee boyfriend stands up for her, Amber Riley is tired of negative headlines

Lea Michele’s days on Glee have been commented on by Dean Geyer, now, with the actor speaking about his time on the show playing Brody Weston.

Brody dated Lea’s character, Rachel Berry, for 14 episodes of the series, meaning that Dean and Lea worked very closely for a long time.

This gives yet another view of what it was like working with Lea Michele, but the comments from Dean Geyer appear to be in stark contrast to what some other former co-stars have had to say.

Some Glee cast members don’t remember Lea Michele fondly

It all started when actress Samantha Ware replied to a Twitter post by Lea Michele that was about George Floyd. While Lea was supportive in the post, Samantha was quick to point out that she had felt bullied by Lea.

Samantha went on to state that Lea had made working on Glee a “living hell” for her and that ended up sparking a lot of responses on social media over the past two days.

Since then, Lea was fired by HelloFresh, the actress issued a public apology, and then Heather Morris (she played cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce) posted that Lea was “very unpleasant to work with.”

Dean Geyer weighs in on Lea Michele

Speaking to the Daily Mail Online, Dean shared how he felt that it was to work with Lea. His responses finally put Lea in a positive light after a lot of bad press has followed her for the past few days.

Dean stated that “Lea is still one of my favorite co-stars that I have had the pleasure of working with. She is extremely hard working and super fun to be around.”

Dean went on to say that “Her work ethic is so strong it forces you to always be on top of your game, and that’s something I looked forward to every day on set. I definitely learned a lot.”

He also said that he “felt welcomed” when he joined the show after it had already been successful and that Lea was “the most friendly” Glee cast member to him.

Amber Riley wants people to move on

The actress who played Mercedes on Glee (Amber Riley) did an Instagram Live video on Wednesday where she spoke about how she felt people needed to move on.

She said, in part, that “I don’t give a s**t” and that “People are out here dying and being murdered by police… I wish her well, I hope she has an amazing pregnancy, I hope that she has grown.”