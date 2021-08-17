Lady Gaga’s dog walker says he’s homeless and in need of ‘healing’ following traumatic shooting

Ryan Fischer was ambushed and shot at close range earlier this year while walking Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

The fallout from the shocking and violent dognapping of two of Lady Gaga’s prized French bulldogs on February 24 of this year continues.

Homeless and in need of some healing time

The singer’s valued dog walker, Ryan Fischer, has revealed that he is currently homeless and in need of some time off in order to heal from the traumatic event that left him in critical condition and fighting for his life.

Fischer made headlines again the past day after setting up a GoFundMe account to gain some support for what he says is some needed time off to “heal” emotionally.

On the page, Fischer detailed his struggles in “reclaiming [his] body” from the shooting and said it was now time to be “equally devoted to strengthening [his] emotional and mental health.”

In an emotional post shared to social media, Fischer updated the public about his ordeal and recovery in March, saying that he was “humbled and grateful” for the swift action taken by the police after the incident and for the support of his friends and family, including Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga was filming in Italy when Fischer was attacked

At the time the brutal attack occurred, Lady Gaga was in Italy to begin filming her new movie House of Gucci.

The A Star Is Born actress, 35, offered to pay a whopping $500,000 reward to anyone who returned the stolen dogs to authorities with “no questions asked.”

In a matter of days what was believed to be a good Samaritan brought the two pooches into police, claiming she had found them tied to a pole in an alley.

Before allowing Lady Gaga to pay the reward money, the police advised the entertainer to wait until they had done a thorough check on the woman to ensure she had no part in the crime.

In a shocking turn of events, reports surfaced in late April that the woman was indeed involved in the robbery, along with four others. All five alleged assailants were taken into custody.

While Fischer had previously credited Lady Gaga for supporting him from afar during his recovery, it is unclear now as to whether or not the singer has continued to employ or offer financial support to Fischer since his hospitalization.

It would seem that Fischer has not returned to his doggy duties since being attacked and that he has taken the last six months to work on himself instead, discussing in his GoFundMe page that he needed to “leave the security of Hollywood Hills” behind him.

According to the page, Fischer currently sits at just over $6,000 with a goal of receiving $40,000.