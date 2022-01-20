Lady Gaga reveals she and Salma Hayek filmed a steamy sex scene that was cut from House of Gucci

Lady Gaga kept House of Gucci buzz alive by revealing she and Salma Hayek filmed a sex scene that wasn’t put into the final cut. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lady Gaga knows how to keep her fans on their toes!

The Born This Way singer and A Star is Born actress, 35, dropped a huge bombshell during a panel discussion regarding her recent film House of Gucci, which chronicles the rise and fall of Mauricio Gucci’s wife, Patrizia Reggiani.

A previously unknown sex scene was filmed and later cut from House of Gucci

During the panel chat, Gaga casually mentioned that she and Salma filmed what sounded like a pretty steamy sex scene during their time on set but that it was later cut from the film’s final edit.

“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see,” said Gaga. “I remember being on set with Salma and going ‘so….after Mauricio dies, maybe it gets hot.’”

Salma, who was also present at the panel discussion, gave a coy sideways glance while quipping, “You think she’s kidding,” as the audience members sent out a wave of laughter.

Gaga later suggested the scene might be hidden somewhere in the director’s cut, though that remains to be seen.

House of Gucci was enveloped in drama from the beginning of filming

Despite much hype for the film, House of Gucci had some pretty big bumps in the road during filming and post-production.

At the beginning of filming in Italy, Lady Gaga got word that her beloved dog walker, Ryan Fischer, had been shot and two of her precious French bulldogs stolen as Fischer took a stroll with the pups in L.A. last February.

A distraught Gaga pleaded with her fan base and the L.A. community to help find her dogs, even going so far as to offer a hefty $500,000 reward to anyone who brought them to authorities safe and sound.

A woman brought the two missing dogs into the L.A. police just days after the attack. Still, Gaga was warned against paying the alleged Good Samaritan until further investigations were complete.

In March, police revealed that they had arrested five people connected to the shooting and dog-napping incident. The Good Samaritan was among those placed into police custody.

To add to the drama surrounding filming, the Gucci family and Patrizia Reggiani herself threw heavy criticism around towards the film, with the Gucci family calling it “anything but accurate” and that the character portrayals had been “entirely fabricated attitudes and conduct to the protagonists of the notorious events.”

Patrizia, who served 18 years in jail for orchestrating the murder of her husband, came out with some harsh words regarding Lady Gaga and the film, telling the Italian magazine Ansa that she felt “rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me.”

House of Gucci was released into theaters on November 24th, 2021, and is scheduled for DVD and Blu-ray sales on February 22nd.

