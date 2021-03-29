Lady Gaga receives huge bouquet of flowers from her boyfriend for her birthday while filming in Rome

Lady Gaga celebrated her birthday while filming in Rome. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Lady Gaga celebrated her 35th birthday this weekend in Rome, and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, didn’t disappoint despite being an ocean away from her.

Polansky had an enormous bouquet of white flowers sent to the star, who has been filming her newest movie, House of Gucci, in Italy since January.

A massive bouquet for her birthday

The Edge of Glory singer posted a photo of herself standing in front of the array to her Instagram page with the caption, “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey 💕 I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”

Lady Gaga will have a lot to celebrate upon returning home after filming wraps up. She was already in Rome when her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot multiple times in late February while walking the singer’s three French bulldogs around Los Angeles.

Two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen during the attack, and the third, Miss Asia, managed to escape capture and was later taken into police custody.

Fischer was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and his family spoke with TMZ about his health on February 26th, saying, “Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.”

Lady Gaga was distraught over the incident and posted to her social media accounts with pleas for her beloved dogs’ safe return. She offered a “no questions asked” reward of $500,000 to anyone who brought the dogs to authorities unharmed.

The dogs were returned unharmed

An unidentified woman brought Koji and Gustav to local police a few days after the attack. The reward money was not handed over at that time as police had not cleared the woman of involvement.

Fischer spoke out days after he was shot, saying he was doing well and that doctors said he’d make a full recovery. He also reached out to Lady Gaga to congratulate her on her pooches’ safe return and to thank the singer for her support during the ordeal.

“Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky went public with their relationship early in 2020, sharing a photo on Lady Gaga’s Instagram page of the two cuddling while on a boat ride.

House of Gucci is set to be released November 24th of this year.