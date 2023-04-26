Kylie Jenner shows how to achieve her exact lip look

Kylie Jenner is making the rounds as the reality star amps up appearances to promote her recent beauty launch.

Recent appearances include a makeup tutorial, where Kylie unveiled her extension-free hair while sharing her health journey.

Additionally, Kylie did a photo spread with Homme Girls and an interview accompanying the shoot, where she revealed a Kylie Cosmetics rebranding.

In the interview, Kylie said she and her company were going back to the basics.

And it seems like she wasn’t kidding.

Today, she launched a line featuring the products that made her a multimillionaire.

Kylie Jenner celebrates new lipstick launch and shares favorite shades

Kylie launched a new line of lipsticks today, including 12 crème and 12 matte shades. Kylie’s release features nude shades and a few red hues for the perfect summer palette.

The reality star happily discussed her latest release with PEOPLE, sharing her favorites while giving makeup advice.

Kylie treated readers to a wealth of information, dishing on her favorite lip color for every occasion. The mother of two left no stone unturned, revealing the perfect shade for a festival, a night on the town, or a casual daily color.

As Kylie revealed, choosing the perfect lip shade takes a lot of thought and consideration.

Kylie’s favorite daily lipstick is her self-titled lipstick, Kylie. She described her “daily go-to” as a “soft pink nude.”

The Kardashians star revealed, “Recently, I’ve been embracing a more natural look, so depending on the finish I want, I’d probably go for the Matte Lipstick in the shade Kylie, or the Crème in the shade If Looks Could Kill, which is a dusty nude.”

When Kylie wants extra drama, she uses a clear layer of Gloss Drip, another Kylie Cosmetics product.

If attending a music festival, Kylie opts for a pop of color with lipstick inspired by her August birthday.

She revealed, “I’d probably use the shades, Summer, Somewhere, a bright pink coral, or Fire Sign, a cherry red.”

Kylie Jenner shares natural hair amid health journey

As Kylie suggested, she adopted a slightly stripped-down look in recent months. The mother of Stormi removed her hair extensions, debuting her luscious natural tresses on social media.

While promoting her upcoming makeup launch, Kylie updated fans about her latest fashion chapter.

Kylie took to TikTok, revealing her health journey and showing her natural locks.

Before demonstrating a natural makeup tutorial, Kylie fluffed her thick hair, running her fingers through her mane.

Kylie greeted the camera with a sing-songy “good morning” before drawing the viewer’s attention to her hair.

As Kylie explained, she hadn’t been wearing extensions, as part of her hair health journey.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25, on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.