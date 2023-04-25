Kylie Jenner shows off real hair without extensions amid ‘hair health journey’

Kylie Jenner‘s journey into embracing her natural beauty reached new levels recently.

Last week, Kylie revealed a rebranding of sorts with her cosmetics line focusing on core products.

The mother of two also explained that the back-to-basics theme had also occurred with her makeup and hair habits.

Continuing with the stripped-down trend, Kylie blessed social media followers with a new video.

Kylie took to TikTok to update fans and provide a mini makeup tutorial.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The tutorial was different from Kylie’s recent content because her look was more natural than her typical glammed-up appearance.

Kylie Jenner shows her natural hair without extensions

Although the focus of the video was her everyday makeup look, Kylie started the share with some news about her hair.

Specifically, Kylie had entered a new chapter with her dark tresses.

As Kylie revealed in the minute-long post, she was on a health journey, which meant no hair extensions.

Kylie’s hair was thick and luscious, with naturally wavy pieces cascading past her shoulders. Her white t-shirt allowed her locks to pop, providing contrast and allowing fans to get a better look.

Kylie proudly declared, “This is my natural hair.”

Then, Kylie got to work, pulling back her hair and caking her face.

Kylie Jenner embraces natural look and hints at Kylie Cosmetics change

Last week, Kylie’s interview with Homme Girls came out with fashionable looks and stunning ensembles.

But Kylie’s interview truly made waves as the mother of two announced a new direction for her brand and personal style. As Monsters and Critics reported, Kylie has turned a new leaf with a decision to go back to the basics. According to Kylie, a lot has changed since she first launched Kylie Cosmetics.

She explained, “I started my brand when I was seventeen. I’ve grown so much, I have such a different vision for what I want it to be.”

And since Kylie has grown, she wants her brand to reflect those changes.

She continued, “This year and beyond we’re looking to do things we’ve never done before. You know, skin and eyes and mascara and all the essentials that you need. I’m just like rebranding.”

Part of Kylie’s changes include a more natural appearance, including her hair.

In addition to updating fans about her brand, Kylie cleared up a few misconceptions. She revealed that hasn’t had many cosmetic procedures. The exception, of course, was Kylie’s lip filler, which she said was the “best thing” she has ever done.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25, on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.