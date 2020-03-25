Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko is pregnant with their second baby

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Eniko, 35, announced the good news on Instagram on Tuesday. She posted a black-and-white photo in which she shows off her baby bump. She captioned the photo:

“baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing.”

Kevin Hart also later shared the same picture on his Instagram.

The announcement comes after Hart revealed in a 2018 interview with PEOPLE that Eniko wanted another baby. But Kevin jokingly said he wasn’t keen about it as Eniko.

In May 2019, Eniko also appeared to drop the hint that they were planning for another baby when she posted a photo of the time she was pregnant with their first child, Kenzo, who is now two years old.

She captioned the photo:

“Missin’ that belly … sike! maybe just a little..”

Eniko’s pregnancy comes after Hart was involved in a car crash in September

Eniko Parrish’s pregnancy comes after Hart suffered “major back injuries” in a car crash in September 2019. But he has since recovered after surgery.

The actor-comedian was involved in a car crash in Calabasas while riding in a car with two friends, Jared Black and his fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, a celeb personal trainer.

Black was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda — with Hart in the passenger seat — when he lost control, and the car went off the road and down an embankment, according to CNN.

Hart reportedly managed to escape from the vehicle and went to a nearby house for help.

Black and Hart suffered “major back injuries,” but Broxterman escaped with relatively minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol later determined that the crash was caused by reckless driving, although the driver, Black, was not under the influence at the time.

Hart confessed in 2017 that he cheated on Eniko

Kevin and Eniko married in 2016 after they got engaged in 2014, and their marriage has been through trials.

In 2017, Hart posted a video to Instagram in which he confessed that he cheated on Eniko while she was pregnant with their first child, Kenzo.

“Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.”

Kevin Hart, 40, and Eniko Parrish have a two-year-old son, Kenzo Kash Hart. Kevin shares two other children, a son, Hendrix Hart, 12, and a daughter, Heaven Hart, 15, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.