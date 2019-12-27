Who is Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, that he cheated on?

Kevin Hart has a new Netflix docuseries, Kevin Hart: Don’t F— It Up, which dropped on the streaming service today. The new series follows the comedian through several high-profile ups and downs in his life.

One of those moments is from the cheating scandal that plagued Kevin and his wife, Eniko Parrish. Kevin cheated on Eniko, who was pregnant at the time, with model Montia Sabbag in 2017.

The tryst ended up on video, and the footage released in an alleged attempt to extort the actor.

The docuseries dives into how Eniko and Kevin handled the scandal. It gives viewers a raw look at what went down between them, including how Eniko found out her husband cheated. She even gets candid regarding why she stayed with Kevin after he cheated and why Eniko is glad it happened.

Kevin’s Netflix docuseries is once again shining a light on Eniko. The series raised curiosity about the woman that stood by Kevin through so much drama the past few years. Along with the cheating scandal, she has been his rock since Kevin’s car crash last fall, as well as his number one supporter during the Oscar drama.

Eniko is a 35-year-old model who hails from Baltimore, Maryland. She led a relatively quiet life until meeting her famous husband in 2009 at a Hollywood event. At the time, Kevin was still married to Torrei Hart.

The two divorced in 2011, but Torrei alluded several times to Eniko being the reason the marriage failed. Both Kevin and Eniko continue to deny those allegations.

After years of dating and becoming engaged on her 30th birthday, Kevin and Eniko wed in 2016. The next year they were plagued with the cheating scandal but also blessed with the birth of their only child, son Kenzo Kash Hart.

Outside of her famous husband, Eniko has worked as a fashion model in the entertainment industry. She even made an appearance on BET’s Rip the Runway, hosted by Boris Kodjoe and Kelly Rowland in 2013.

There were reports earlier this year that Eniko was working on launching a bridal boutique, but nothing was ever confirmed.

Those interested in learning more about Eniko Parrish, the wife of Kevin Hart, who he cheated on, should watch his new Netflix docuseries out now.