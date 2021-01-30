Kelly Rowland welcomes second child, Noah Jon, with husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon have welcomed their second child. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland has welcomed her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday (January 30) to announce the birth of their son, Noah Jon, to her 10.8 million followers.

The Instagram post included a photo of the newborn and his older brother, 6-year-old Titan Jewell. The photo shows Titan looking affectionately at his adorable little brother.

Rowland reveals that Noah Jon was born at 8:31 p.m. on January 21, weighing 7lbs. 8oz, and 19 inches in height/length.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful… 1•21•21 8:13 pm 7lbs. 8oz 19in,” Kelly captioned the photo.

Rowland’s husband, Tim, shared the same photo with his nearly 68,000 Instagram followers.

“On 1-21-21 a star was born!!!” he captioned the photo.

Fans have been congratulating Rowland on social media

Fans and fellow musicians have been posting congratulatory messages on social media.

Celebs who congratulated Rowland on Twitter included John Legend.

John Legend congratulates Kelly Rowland on her newborn Pic credit: @johnlegend/Twitter

Stars who also congratulated Rowland on Instagram included NeNe Leakes, Gabrielle Union, and the teenage star Keedron Bryant.

“Yay!!! He’s here!!! Praise God! Congrats guys!!!!” Kelly’s former Destiny’s Child mate, Letoya Luckett, reacted.

Monsters and Critics reported back in November 2018 that Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker were expecting a baby girl.

The couple eventually welcomed their baby girl, Gianna Iman, in January 2019.

They also welcomed their second child, a boy named Tysun Wolf, in September 2020.

Rowland announced her pregnancy in October 2020

Rowland welcomes her second child with Weatherspoon after she announced her pregnancy in an interview with Women’s Health back in October 2020.

She told People that she and her husband started trying for a baby while quarantining together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She also revealed that their son, Titan, named the child and that he was excited about having a little brother.

Rowland and Weatherspoon tied the knot back in March 2014 at an intimate ceremony in Costa Rica. They welcomed the first son, Titan Jewell, in November 2014.

Weatherspoon is a manager in the entertainment industry.