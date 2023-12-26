Kelly Ripa’s fans come to her defense over NSFW vacation picture

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos often share details of their personal lives on social media.

The Live with Kelly and Mark star shared two photos this time, captioning them, “Big Nick Energy Christmas 2023 #MerryChristmas.”

The first photo is of Kelly and Mark in front of a Christmas tree with seashell ornaments that indicate a beach vacation.

The second photo has the couple wearing t-shirts that say “Big Nick Energy” and an image of Santa Claus.

Kelly is wearing a Santa cap and what looks to be underwear or part of a swimsuit.

However, it is her lack of pants that has fans asking questions.

Kelly Ripa was having some fun with her holiday photo share, and fans quickly jumped to her defense when some comments weren’t so kind.

A fan criticizes Kelly Ripa’s outfit in her photo, and fans come to defend her. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

One follower wrote, “I think maybe crop out the underwear. Merry Christmas!”

Kelly herself answered, “It’s a bathing suit.”

Another fan gave her a heart symbol, while another called out the person questioning it, “Cool it, Karen.”

Fans continued to come to Kelly’s defense.

Kelly Ripa’s fans on Instagram. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

One person said, “She looks amazing. Can’t understand why a bathing suit is offensive.”

Another laughed, and one other couldn’t see the problem even if it were underwear and asked, “But why?”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a busy month

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had a busy December in their personal lives and on the Live with Kelly and Mark show.

Kelly was sick earlier in the month, not once, but twice, and the second time was more challenging for her to bear because of what she missed out on.

She reported that the second time she was down with a fever, she had tickets to a much anticipated Madonna concert and had to miss it.

The hard part was that while she was on her “deathbed,” Mark, her lovely husband, went to see Madonna without her.

Luckily, her month improved, and Kelly and Mark could see two of their children on the show in cooking segments.

The couple’s daughter, Lola, and one son, Michael, were able to come to make cookies for the holidays. Joaquin, their other son, was at college and unable to make it.

Kelly recently got confused with a ‘random lady’

Before Live with Kelly and Mark broke for the holiday season, Kelly showed a social media post where someone complained about the Taylor Swift pajamas she purchased.

Somehow, a photo of Kelly in character on her sitcom Hope and Faith got printed on the pajamas. Kelly got a kick out of the scenario and gleefully declared, “That is not some random lady; that is THE random lady.”

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekday mornings on ABC.