Kelly Ripa celebrates Lola Consuelos with adorable throwback

Kelly Ripa showed Lola Consuelos off for National Daughters Day. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa didn’t let National Daughters Day pass without mentioning her daughter, Lola Consuelos.

The post came with an adorable photo of the blonde daytime television host and her one and only daughter.

Lola has two brothers, making her the only girl for Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

In the photo, Lola appeared to be roughly a year old while Kelly was holding her and posing with a huge smile.

It’s been a big year for Kelly and Lola, and they show no signs of stopping now.

These days, Lola is all grown up, and Kelly remains a prominent television personality.

Kelly Ripa shares throwback of Lola Consuelos

Taking a break from promoting her book, Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share a photograph of Lola Consuelos as a little girl.

She captioned the post, “Happy #nationaldaughtersday to my favorite daughter @theyoungestyung ♥️you make the world a better place♥️”

Kelly and Mark have tried to keep their kids’ lives normal. Their oldest son, Michael, is following in their footsteps in acting, while Lola is working as a musician, and Joaquin, their youngest son, is in college.

Now that their kids are all adults, it’s different for the couple as empty-nesters.

Lola Consuelos working on music career

Lola Consuelos has really branched out on her own and showed up for her music.

She debuted her single, Paranoia Silverlining, and listeners loved it.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also helped to promote the song, which likely had a hand in her getting it out to the public.

While working on promotion for the hit, Lola used various avenues, including TikTok.

She shared photos of herself wearing bikinis while using the song in the background.

Most of the time, Lola is the funny one. She shows her serious side while promoting her brand, but in some family photos, she appears to be a comedian.

That was confirmed when the family spoke with PEOPLE a few weeks ago. Michael, Lola’s older brother, said, “She is just so smart and witty and funny, and she just gets it, you know? Lola knows exactly what people are about and how to handle herself in any situation.”

Her song is currently streaming, and she continues entertaining her followers on social media.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos remain proud of all of their children. Lola is their only girl between two boys, and celebrating National Daughters Day with an adorable throwback was definitely in order.