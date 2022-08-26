Lola Consuelos stuns in a plunging pool wrap as Kelly Ripa promotes her music

Lola Consuelos has a fan in her mom Kelly Ripa. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa is one proud mama as she promotes her daughter, Lola Consuelos’ new song.

It was dropped earlier this month on streaming platforms, and Kelly is eager to promote it every chance she gets.

Lola is the only daughter of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, but they also have two sons.

She posed with Joaquin and Michael, who appeared to enjoy some time by the water.

The brunette beauty had a shimmery pool wrap on while the pool peeked through the bottom of the photo.

This is Lola’s first publicly released song, and it’s clear that Kelly loves to dote on her only daughter.

Lola Consuelos stuns in maroon pool wrap

There aren’t very many photos of Lola Consuleos out there. She tends to shy away from selfies, but she does post videos on TikTok that are more interactive.

Kelly Ripa shows photos of her daughter on occasion, and this one of her three adult children all together was special for the proud mama.

Lola stunned in a shimmery maroon pool wrap. Her swimsuit strap was slightly visible as she appeared to have a baby blue bikini underneath. She stood with her brothers, Michael and Joaquin Consuelos.

Lola Consuelos spends plenty of time in swimsuits

Not too long ago, Kelly Ripa shared another photo of Lola Consuelos to promote her song. She shared her in a green swimsuit and the link to Paranoia Silverlining.

Lola has been teasing followers with music video quality photos, including one of her in an ultra-sheer coverup by the pool in her bikini. It appears the photos were snapped while she was spending time with her family before it was back to usual with school beginning and Kelly returning to her talk show.

Both Kelly and Mark Consuelos have helped promote Paranoia Silverlining for Lola. They shared a video to promote it, which has likely helped, though the young woman has a following in her own right.

This has been Lola’s dream. She wanted to be a musician, while her brother, Michael, followed in Kelly and Mark’s footsteps with acting. Not only are they a beautiful family, but they are also full of talent.

Summer was kind to Lola’s followers as she shared plenty of swimwear action, but now, it’s back to business, and hopefully, some more new music is on the way.

Kelly Ripa is her daughter’s biggest fan.