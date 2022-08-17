Lola Consuelos poses in green swimsuit to promote music

Lola Consuelos released new music recently. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola Consuelos is not just Kelly Ripa’s daughter. She is so much more.

Yes, her parents Kelly and Mark Consuelos, are well-known in Hollywood circles, but she is interested in other things.

Earlier this month, Lola released her first song, Paranoia Silverlining. It’s been a week since it was released, and she is working hard to get her music out there.

Having famous parents helps, especially when they promote the projects you are working on.

However, one thing that can be said about Lola is that she doesn’t necessarily enjoy the spotlight. She tends to hang back, rarely posting on social media and posting even less when it comes to selfies.

But she is doing a good job as she works to get her music out into the hands of anyone who will listen.

Kelly Ripa helps Lola Consuelos promote Paranoia Silverlining

As Lola Consuelos works on promoting her music, her mom, Kelly Ripa, has her back.

The talk show host took to her Instagram stories to promote her daughter’s song with a link to Spotify and a photo of her girl looking stunning in a green swimsuit.

It is rare to see Lola Consuelos in a photo featuring only her, and even more rare to see her wearing a bright-colored swimsuit in a solo photo.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are so proud of Lola Consuelos

After meeting on the set of All My Children, when Kelly Ripa played Hayley and Mark Consuelos played Matteo, the two married in real life and share three children.

Lola Consuelos is their only daughter, and she makes them proud.

Ahead of her release of Paranoia Silverlining, both of her parents posted about it on their Instagram stories.

Earlier this month, Lola told People how her parents are candid about her music, revealing, “My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured.”

She continued, “My parents, oddly, even though they’re in the business, the one thing they have actually no idea about is music. They really don’t know what they’re talking about once when it comes to music. So it’s very sweet to see them do their posts here and there and their little videos. They made a music video yesterday in the pool!”

Even though she was born to famous parents, Lola Consuelos is marching to the beat of her own drum with their support.