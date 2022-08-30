Kelly Ripa jokes about Mark Consuelos’ ‘adequate sun protection’ as he shows off his ripped body

Kelly Ripa joked about her husband Mark Consuelos as he showed off his muscular figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kelly Ripa facetiously wanted to be sure her husband, Mark Consuelos, had adequate sun protection while sunbathing by the pool.

While wearing swim trunks and holding a straw hat to cover his lower torso, he wore shades and relaxed on his back atop a pure white towel.

His only other attire consisted of the tattoos on his right arm and a gold chain with a medal around his neck.

Mark works hard to maintain his physique. He prefers doing cardio in the morning and strength training exercises in the afternoon, which helps him maintain his body shape.

He also follows the keto diet, a high-fat, low-carb, medium-protein diet. Kelly joked that she could never be as disciplined as her husband.

“Adequate sun protection?” Kelly joked in the caption. Additionally, she used Instagram to joke about his “big hat energy”.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos spend time on the beach

Kelly and Mark love the beach, and it’s easy to see why. The couple was joined by their three children and some family members as well during their excursion.

Kelly wore shades and a hat in their family photo, with Mark next to her sporting his tanned skin. The beautiful water in the background and white sandy beach made appear to look like a day in paradise.

Kelly and Mark are enjoying life as ’empty nesters’

Kelly and Mark have been married for 26 years, and they are still going strong.

When Kelly asked Mark for words of wisdom, he responded, “Find someone who’ll make you coffee, toast, and a little breakfast on your anniversary … for all the guys out there.”

Kelly has even suggested it was love at first sight with her husband, Mark. Even after 26 years of marriage, the magic continues.

Being “empty nesters,” Kelly and Mark are both keeping busy and pursuing other adventures. Kelly is set to release her book Live Wire on 27 September 2022. From September 28 to September 30, she will be on a book tour for her new release.

The dynamic duo has also taken advantage of vacationing without their children.

Having an “empty nest” has allowed them to relax and enjoy their time together, and they can finally travel wherever and whenever they want!

They went hiking in Utah and Colorado, and seemingly had the time of their lives — sharing snaps of the incredible views and memories.