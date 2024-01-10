Kelly Clarkson has loved every minute of life in New York City after moving to the Big Apple from Los Angeles last spring.

The American Idol alum was ready for a change following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

After being unhappy for a long time in Los Angeles, Kelly moved her kids and talk show to New York City.

Kelly has admitted the move was the best thing that happened to her mentally and physically.

On the most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she made a joke summing up how she truly feels about saying goodbye to Los Angeles.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Never one to shy away from poking fun at herself, Kelly had her and guest Jon Cryer laughing out loud.

Kelly Clarkson says she’s ‘sexier in New York’ and a ‘dog in LA’

Jon stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to dish all about his new series, Extended Family. However, before diving into the sitcom, they had a little fun catch-up session, where Jon praised her singing.

They then gushed over Miley Cyrus being on Two and a Half Men and Ariana Grande being on The Voice. After a little trip down memory lane, Kelly turned the conversation to Jon growing up in NYC.

Jon referenced how New York City has changed since his childhood days in the 70s. The actor also shared that his wife, Lisa Joyner, finds him sexier in New York City.

“Hey, it turns out I am sexier in New York,” Kelly stated as she busted out laughing.

Kelly’s comment got a huge laugh from Jon and the audience, but she wasn’t done with the joke just yet.

“I am totally kidding. I was just making a joke because everyone is talking about it, ‘It turns out I was a dog in LA.’ Anyway, I am totally kidding,” Kelly said as Jon wiped tears from his eyes after laughing so hard.

Kelly Clarkson’s weight loss has been one hot topic

The Voice alum experienced a drastic weight loss in the past year, and yes, everyone has been talking about it. Kelly recently opened up about her new figure, admitting that walking around New York City has helped her shed the pounds.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a TikTok of Kelly commenting on her new look went viral because her outfit was so tight she couldn’t mend over. The singer attributed it to her stylist dressing her in smaller sizes because of her new physique.

Kelly Clarkson knows how to be the butt of a joke, especially when it comes to her recent weight loss.