Kate Middleton shares an ‘amazing’ photo of Prince William for his birthday

Kate Middleton has done it again by sharing another great photo of her family that fans love.

Kate is an amateur photographer who admittedly uses photo editing software and is quick to share that information, even apologizing for it.

Kate’s family photographs, which include her husband, Prince William, and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are shared on her social media.

While Monsters and Critics reported that Meghan Markle, Kate’s sister-in-law, did not share anything for Father’s Day on social media, Kate took a lovely shot of Prince William and her children.

And now, for Prince William’s monumental 42nd birthday, Kate has shared another photo of them all, and fans love it.

The photo shared on William and Kate’s Instagram account confirms that Kate is the photographer, according to the caption, “Happy birthday, Papa, we all love you so much! Cx 📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024.”

Kate’s photo is called ‘amazing’ by fans of The Royal Family

Kate is returning to the spotlight from her cancer prevention treatments, much to everyone’s delight.

Kate was seen at the Trooping of the Colours celebration for King Charles’ birthday just before these photos from Father’s Day and Prince William’s birthday were released.

Prince William is seen jumping with his children in the sand in this photo released for his birthday. People reported that Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate had taken this picture in Norfolk, England, sometime last month.

Fans commented on the post with many happy birthday wishes and congratulations. One fan said, “Happy birthday to Prince William, what an amazing photo. Enjoy your day xx.”

One fan called the photo “wonderful” in a comment, “Happy Birthday Prince William, such a wonderful photo.”



Prince William certainly looks happy alongside his children in the photo.

King Charles shares a touching throwback photo for Prince William’s birthday

King Charles, battling his health issues alongside Kate’s, has shared a wonderful photo of himself with Prince William.

The Royal Family shared this photo on Instagram Stories. It was captioned, “Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!”

King Charles has endured a hard year after being diagnosed with cancer following his enlarged prostrate surgery. While receiving weekly cancer treatments, he has returned to work and looked terrific during the Trooping of the Colours.

Happy birthday, Prince William. May you have many more.