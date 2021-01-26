Kanye West screams at Chance the Rapper in leaked studio footage

Leaked footage showing Kanye West screaming at Chance the Rapper has surfaced on social media.

The one-minute clip, reportedly from the upcoming YZY TV documentary for West’s unreleased Donda album, was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend.

Chance the Rapper, 27, reportedly visited Kanye in Wyoming during the shooting of the documentary at the Yeezy compound last summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The clip begins with the record executive and longtime Kanye collaborator, Damon Dash, offering viewers some context about what they were about to see.

“Kanye is finishing his album and there’s people around. Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye,” Dash said. “You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times. They got into it, but they worked it out. At the end of the day, Chance was there just to be a friend.”

The clip then shows West having a conversation with Chance.

“Sit your a** down and listen to the album or leave,” Kanye can be heard yelling at Chance moments later.

But the two quickly settled their differences and they were later seen chatting and joking.

Chance has collaborated with West multiple times in the past. He is featured in Kanye’s songs, such as Ultralight Beam from his album, The Life Of Pablo.

The video surfaces amid West-Kardashian divorce rumors

The video surfaces following recent rumors that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s six-year marriage has hit the rocks and that they are headed for divorce.

According to reports, they had been in marriage counseling as part of efforts to reconcile their differences.

The couple share four children, seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago, and Psalm, who is 19 months.

Kim and Kanye clashed during the coronavirus lockdown

The divorce rumors come following previous reports of growing tension between them while living together during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to tabloid media reports, the couple clashed repeatedly while under coronavirus lockdown.

Kim reportedly felt that she needed more personal space because Kanye was getting on her nerves due to his “super-controlling” behavior.

She felt that Kanye was trying to force his views about certain issues on her.

Kanye and Kim celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last year

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in May 2020.

Monsters and Critics reported at the time that Kim took to her Instagram to mark their anniversary by posting photos of herself with West.

“6 years down; forever to go Until the end,” she captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Kanye also marked the occasion by posting a photo from their 2014 wedding on his Instagram.

The Revelations 19:1 singer and Kim tied the knot in 2014 in a lavish wedding ceremony held at Forte di Belvedere, a sixteenth-century fortress in Florence, Italy.