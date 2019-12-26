Revelations 19:1: What is Bible verse Kanye West references in new song from Jesus Is Born?

The song Revelations 19:1 is the third track from Kanye West’s new album, Jesus Is Born, released on December 25.

West surprised his fans on Christmas Day when he announced the release of the 19-track album with a tweet. The tweet included a link to a page that lists the streaming platforms where fans can listen to the new music.

Jesus Is Born is executive produced by West and credited to the Sunday Service Choir, the gospel collective that has performed with West at recent Sunday service events.

Jesus Is Born is West’s second gospel album after Jesus Is King, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart after the rap star released it on October 25.

Revelations 19:1 is one of the favorite tracks from Jesus Is Born. Fans have been enthusing about the song on social media.

Revelations 19:1 is the highlight of the album so far for me! — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) December 25, 2019

God is good. I’m so grateful for the ministry of Kanye West. Souls anchored and Revelations 19:1 are without a doubt the best. Thank you, Father for your wonderful work within your children. https://t.co/QxwdZpaomr — Gabriel David Bell (@GabrielDavidBe5) December 25, 2019

You can listen to Revelations 19:1 here on YouTube:

Kanye’s Revelations 19:1 is a Halleluya chorus that builds up to its climax over more than five minutes. You can look up the lyrics for Revelations 19:1 here.

Revelations 19:1: What is the Bible verse referenced?

Revelations 19:1 is the verse from the Book of Revelation, which reads:

“And after these things I heard a great voice of much people in heaven, saying, Alleluia; Salvation, and glory, and honor, and power, unto the Lord our God.” (King James Version)

The subsequent verses 2 and 3 read:

“For true and righteous are his judgments: for he hath judged the great whore, which did corrupt the earth with her fornication, and hath avenged the blood of his servants at her hand. And again they said, Alleluia And her smoke rose up for ever and ever.”

The verse introduces the theme of Chapter 19 of the Book of Revelation, which is the judgment of the prophetic Babylon and God’s overthrow of the wicked on Judgment Day.

According to Bible Study Tools, the word “Halleluyah” is a transliteration of a Hebrew word from the Book of Psalms, which means “You All praise Jah!”

Jah is a form of the original Hebrew name for God, Yahweh/Yehwah, which occurs in the Hebrew scripture in the form of the divine Tetragrammaton, rendered in modern-day alphabets as YHWH.

According to Bible Study Tools, the first occurrence of Hallelujah in the Old Testament scriptures is in Psalm 104:35. The verse talks about God executing judgment by destroying sinners and the wicked from the face of the Earth.