Kanye West files countersuit against ex-business partner, claims deal isn’t enforceable

Kanye West is countersuing his ex-business partner, Thomas St. John, who accused the rapper of a breach of contract.

The Yeezy founder denies that he owes St. John money, arguing that a financial deal between them was made when he was stressed out during his divorce battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

TMZ obtained documents filed by West where he argued that the agreement they struck is not enforceable because he signed it without an attorney present when he was “sleep-deprived, stressed, anxious, and under duress.”

The lawsuit told how Ye, who has been embroiled in a lot of drama recently, made a deal with his former business partner in March 2022, which would earn St. John a $300,000 monthly retainer.

The deal reportedly came after St. John offered to help the rapper during one of his social media rants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the Stronger rapper was suspended by Instagram at the time for threatening and using a slur against comedian Trevor Noah.

Ye’s business relationship with St. John lasted three months; however, the agreement was reportedly for a minimum of 18 months which led to the business manager suing the rapper for $5.4 million.

Now Ye is asking the judge to not only terminate the contract but also force St. John to return the $900,000 he already paid.

Kim Kardashian addresses divorce from Kanye West in The Kardashians trailer

In other developments, Kim Kardashian has been shown reflecting on her divorce from Ye in the new trailer for The Kardashians.

The 42-year-old finalized the divorce in November 2022 after she filed in 2021. In the clip, the SKIMS founder made it clear that she was going to give her own side of the divorce narrative Ye shared on social media.

“I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner is heard saying in a confessional.

Kim goes on to tell her mom, Kris Jenner, her ex-husband, “made up the most insane narrative” about their split.

“We stay silent through all the lies for my kids,” Kim said, referencing the four children she shares with the rapper: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

The trailer doesn’t elaborate on the “insane narrative”; however, West publicly accused his ex-wife of kidnapping their children and having an affair.

Kanye West is reportedly in a ‘steady’ relationship with Bianca Censori

Ye has kept a low profile in recent months as he continues his relationship with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori.

A source told Us Weekly that the pair inspire each other and are collaborating on designing clothes.

The pair reportedly had an unofficial marriage ceremony in January.

The outlet reported that Ye and his 28-year-old partner are in a “very steady relationship” and she has met his children.

The source added that Bianca helps keep the troubled rapper focused, and she is his new muse.