Kanye West ‘suspect in battery investigation’ after snatching a woman’s phone and tossing it

Kanye West is reportedly under investigation for battery after he was filmed snatching a phone out of a woman’s hand and tossing it when she refused to stop filming him.

It was one of two separate run-ins for the rapper, one with a paparazzi and the other with a woman who appeared to be a fan.

Kanye, now known as Ye, has kept a low profile since making numerous antisemitic statements last year.

His comments led to him losing his billionaire status after his lucrative deal with Adidas ended when the company announced that they had broken ties with him over his remarks.

He recently resurfaced with his new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architect at his apparel company.

According to TMZ, Kanye is the named suspect in a battery investigation over one of the incidents after local deputies went to the scene and were provided video footage of the incident.

Kanye hits out over filming

In two videos, which have been shared on social media, the rapper-turned-fashion designer was involved in a verbal dispute attending his daughter North’s basketball game.

In one video, shared by The Shade Room, he is filmed by a paparazzi while arguing about being filmed visiting his daughter.

The Stronger rapper demands that the cameras stop when visiting his child’s game.

The paparazzi fired back that he had a right to film because the famous rapper was in a public place. Ye then argues it’s called “human rights” before driving off in his SUV.

In the second clip, the 45-year-old artist noticed a woman filming him and walked to her vehicle.

“You didn’t have to run up on me like that,” he told the woman, who held her phone to his face.

“If I say stop, stop with your cameras,” he continued in the confrontation.

The woman argued that she could film him because he was “a celebrity,” when Ye seemingly grabbed her phone and tossed it away as a second individual filmed him in the passenger seat next to the woman.

As he walked away, he is seen speaking to another individual who appears to be a paparazzi.

It is unclear from the video what occurred before the confrontation led to him accusing her of “running up” on him.

Kim Kardashian responds to a paparazzi asking about Kanye West’s incident

Kim Kardashian was seen with Tristan Thompson while leaving her children’s basketball game.

Photographers hounded her, and when asked to comment on Ye’s confrontation with the paparazzi, she responded, “don’t talk to me about that,” as she entered her vehicle with her children.