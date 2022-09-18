Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel are reportedly dating

Candice Swanepoel is the latest model linked to Ye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kanye West was pictured getting cozy with South African model Candice Swanepoel and a report has emerged that the pair are dating.

The billionaire fashion designer has been linked to a string of women after splitting from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Several months after The Kardashians star filed for divorce in 2021, the Yeezy designer was linked to model Irina Shayk, who shares a daughter with her ex-partner Bradley Cooper.

He was then linked to Instagram influencer Venetria before embarking on a short-lived whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox between January and February.

The 45-year-old dated “Kim lookalike” Chaney Jones for a few months before they reportedly split in June.

The Stronger rapper shared a photo of Candice to promote his Yeezy Gap Shades shortly before the dating rumors emerged.

Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel are reportedly casually dating

Kanye and Candice may be dating but it is reportedly a publicity stunt to sell sunglasses.

According to PageSix, the pair are dating but “it’s not exactly true love” as the rap artist continues his promotional campaign for the Yeezy Gap sunglasses.

Ye has shared several photos of the South African model on his Instagram page rocking the stylish sunglasses.

TMZ reports that the pair got flirty at a fashion event in New York City. The party at NY Fashion Week is part of a campaign for the sunglasses and they were seen sharing a laugh.

The outlet reports that the stunning model went to Ye’s hotel after the event.

This isn’t the first time Ye has been accused of dating for publicity. Julia Fox gave a cryptic answer when she was questioned whether her relationship with the rapper was real.

Swanepoel, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, sparked dating rumors in March with Andres Velencoso when they were photographed looking cozy on a romantic stroll.

She shares two sons with her ex-boyfriend Hermann Nicoli who is also a model.

Kanye West ends his lucrative deal with GAP

Ye abruptly split with fashion retailer Gap in what was supposed to be a 10-year-deal.

The fashion designer inked the deal in 2020 and recently launched Yeezy-branded merchandise in Gap stores.

However, Kanye made the feud public, criticizing the company for allegedly not meeting its contractual obligations.

“Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel (but) he has gotten nowhere,” his attorney Nicholas Gravante Jr. told CBS MoneyWatch. “Gap left him no choice but to terminate their agreement.”

It is unclear whether West and the company will end up in court over their disagreement.