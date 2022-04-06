Justin Long says he found ‘the one’ after going public with Kate Bosworth

Justin Long finally opened up about his relationship with Kate Bosworth after the two have been rumored to be dating since last year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Justin Long is in love and wants everyone to know it!

The Wave and Live Free or Die Hard actor and Life is Short with Justin Long podcast host, 43, has apparently been holding a big secret close to his chest while wanting to “scream it from the rooftops.”

The actor chatted with Nick Viall on the Bachelor alum’s show The Viall Files recently and nearly burst with excitement as he discussed his love life.

Justin had nothing but good things to say about his new girlfriend

During the cozy sit-down chat with Nick, Justin shared some laughs with the host about the twosome’s former single days, commiserating together about where they both had been not too long ago before meeting their current partners.

“I had gotten to a place…where I was comfortable with myself. I was ready to be--I didn’t know it at the time--but I was ready for the one and the one I have met, I have found,” Justin revealed.

Ask Nick with Justin Long - He Put A Curse On My Family! | The Viall Files w/ Nick Viall

Watch this video on YouTube

The actor said that he was in a really good place in his life and that, while he really wanted to talk about his relationship, he felt “protective” of his love life and didn’t want to divulge every detail.

The duo went on to take calls from viewers and slightly diverged from focusing on Justin’s personal life, however as People reported, it seems clear enough that the person in Justin’s life is none other than blonde beauty Kate Bosworth.

Although Justin never mentioned the actress by name, conclusions could be drawn to the star of Blue Crush given that the pair have been rumored to be dating for many months now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate gushed about Justin on Instagram following filming a new movie together

In May of last year, Kate, who was previously married to Michael Polish until the pair split last summer, took to her Instagram page to rave about her co-star following wrapping the horror film House of Darkness.

“There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person,” Kate wrote in her post last spring.

“Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6 day weeks. The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being,” she added.

While most fans simply commented on the series of photos shared by Kate, one person found themselves thinking there might be more to the photos than was meeting the eye as they pondered “Are you guys dating?”

Pic credit: @katebosworth/Instagram

While the duo was likely not dating yet at the time of the post, given that Kate was still married to Michael, their filming experience undoubtedly played a huge role in bringing the love birds together following Kate’s divorce later in the year.