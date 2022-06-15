Jennifer Aniston slammed for these comments about Paris Hilton and social media stars

Jennifer Aniston sparked backlash and online debate after her comments about internet culture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Aniston is not making any “Friends” after her recent interview when she caused outrage among fans for claiming most people in Hollywood are famous for doing nothing.

The Friends star was interviewed by Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan for Variety’s Actors on Actors and reflected on internet culture.

Jennifer and Sebastian discussed internet culture

They were discussing the infamous Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape, of which Sebastian’s new miniseries is based on, and Jen mused, “It was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous.”

Next came some of her more controversial comments, with Jen saying, “This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing but yet having these incredible careers. And then women’s reputation… I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those.”

Jen went on to say she felt lucky to have started in the industry before it became what it is today, which is mostly being famous via social media.

Jen claimed social media is ‘diluting the actor’s job’

She reflected, “I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today… More streaming services — you’re famous from TikTok, you’re famous from YouTube, you’re famous from Instagram. It’s almost like it’s diluting the actor’s job.”

Twitter was not happy and accused Jen of hypocrisy

Twitter went off, criticizing Jen for being a hypocrite and claiming she is only famous because of her parents. Her mom is the late Nancy Dow and her dad is former Days of our Lives star John Aniston, 88.

One Tweet said just that, with the user writing, “And you’re famous because of your daddy.”

Another claimed it’s all nepotism, and claimed Jen plays the same character over and over again; basically criticizing her acting skills.

They wrote, “Jennifer Aniston plays the same character which is just a version of herself in every movie and it consistently gives nothing. The only that saves her is she has pretty okay [co-stars] to save as comic relief.. always the NEPOTISM babies with no talent wanting to give their take.”

Jennifer Aniston plays the same character which is just a version of herself in every movie and it consistently gives nothing. The only that saves her is she has pretty okay co stars to save as comic relief.. always the NEPOTISM babies with no talent wanting to give their take https://t.co/1N2e0QC9wq — ᴳ&ᵀ ᵇᵒᵗᵃⁿⁱᶜᵃˡ ᵍᵃˡ 🍹 (@est_muyunda) June 14, 2022

Some people agree with Jennifer Aniston, sparking debate

However, not everyone was against Jen, with a lot of Twitter users taking her side.

One user wrote, “The #JenniferAniston backlash is unwarranted, I say as a non-fan of hers. Yes, she benefitted from nepotism but her point is that people now get movie and TV gigs from having popular TikTok and YouTube accounts, rather than for acting merit. Which is true.”

https://t.co/5ZBZGF41RZ The #JenniferAniston backlash is unwarranted, I say as a non-fan of hers. Yes, she benefitted from nepotism but her point is that people now get movie and TV gigs from having popular TikTok and YouTube accounts, rather than for acting merit. Which is true. — Admiral Lex 🛳⚓️⛵️ (@Lex_Jurgen) June 14, 2022

While Jen’s comments have sparked a ton of debate online, The Break-up star is probably kicking back in her mansion, doing some yoga, and staying far away from it all. Oh, to be one of the Friends cast members and making millions a year in syndication. We can dream!