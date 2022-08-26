Jason Momoa goes tongue out for Malibu motorcycle ride

Jason Momoa went for a drive in California with his tongue out. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Actor Jason Momoa enjoyed a motorcycle ride recently in Malibu, California.

The 43-year-old Aquaman actor loves a vintage vehicle– he is already well known for his 1970s Oldsmobile car and love of old motorbikes, and now he’s been pictured, once again, having fun on a vintage motorcycle.

Jason was snapped yesterday as he motored down the Pacific Coast Highway with a buddy.

The actor first chowed down at the Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu before he took to the open road for a spin.

Jason was casually dressed in a pastel t-shirt and gray trousers with a massive Hawaiian-style necklace. He had a retro-looking crash helmet to go with his old-timer motorbike.

The star was also wearing horned-rimmed spectacles, and for reasons unknown, he had his tongue sticking out. Maybe he wanted to taste the summer air, but more likely, he was just having some fun.

Jason Momoa had fun on his vintage motorcycle ride

Jason Momoa was enjoying himself as he went for a Californian drive. Pic credit: Backgrid

Last month, Jason took to Instagram to repost an older pic of him traveling on another vintage motorcycle. He teamed up with Harley-Davidson to help promote his branded range of Electric sunglasses.

In the shot, the wind was flowing through his hair as he rocked a Harley-Davidson shirt with a camouflage jacket and blue jeans. He accessorized with a knife on his belt and, of course, his shades.

Last month, Jason announced he would be doing a second collaboration with the famous Harley motorcycle company, when he would launch his clothing range, H-D X Jason Momoa Collection.

Jason Momoa was recently involved in a motorcycle crash

Also, in July, Momoa saw the negative side of motorcycling when a motorcyclist actually crashed head-on into his classic 1970s muscle car. Jason was driving along the winding Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, CA when a motorbike crossed the yellow lines and slammed into his oncoming vehicle.

Jason escaped without injury, but the motorcyclist bounced off the actor’s windscreen and flew into the air before, amazingly, landing on his feet. Vitaliy Avagimyan, 21, of Tarzana, CA was transported to a nearby hospital but reportedly had only minor injuries.

The Hollywood star assisted the police and the medical responders before casually strolling back to his car, seemingly unfazed by the incident.

Earlier this month, Jason swapped his ground-based vehicles for an airplane ride via Hawaiian Airlines from LA to Hawaii.

However, this trip was unusual because the actor acted as a flight attendant handing out bottled water to the other passengers.

Jason handed out his own water brand Mananalu.