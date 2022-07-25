Jason Momoa and his classic Oldsmobile in head-on collision with a motorcycle

Jason Momoa was involved in a collision in his 1970 Oldsmobile. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on collision this weekend when a motorcyclist crashed into his 1970 classic Oldsmobile car.

Thankfully, it appears that both the Aquaman actor and the motorbike driver escaped the accident without any serious injury.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that the 42-year-actor was driving his classic car along the Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, CA when a motorbike slammed into the front of his vehicle.

NBC Los Angeles reported that Vitaliy Avagimyan of Tarzana, CA, was driving a Honda motorcycle through the winding road when they crossed the double yellow lines and smacked into Momoa’s oncoming muscle car.

According to TMZ, the 21-year-old Avagimyan bounced off Momoa’s windscreen and flew into the air before, amazingly, landing on his feet, having cleared the Oldsmobile.

It’s unclear at what speeds the two motorists were traveling, but they both seem to have escaped serious injury. Momoa was spotted uninjured as he casually ambled back to his car, but the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As per TMZ, the incident was considered serious enough that a large number of first responders from the paramedics and the police were present on the scene. The crash is reportedly still under investigation.

Jason Momoa is working with the UN as an environmental advocate

It’s been all action for the Dune actor this year; when not driving his muscle car around Southern California, Momoa has been getting to grips with his position as an official Advocate at the UN Environment Programme for Life Below Water.

Long known for his environmentalism, particularly when it comes to protecting the world’s oceans, the Hollywood actor spoke at a UN event in Portugal last month, where he discussed the importance of keeping our oceans clean and protecting life below the waves.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Jason Momoa was named as a UN advocate at this event. In an Instagram post, he later wrote of the appointment, “With great respect, admiration, and humility, I join the UN family and commit to the critically important work: to manage, protect and preserve the Ocean and all living creatures on our beautiful, BLUE planet.”

Jason Momoa says we have a responsibility to protect the oceans

The actor was accompanied by his two children and emphasized the importance of the responsibility people have towards their “children and grandchildren.”

Jason Momoa has previously sought to raise awareness of harmful plastics in the oceans by riding a bicycle in some very tight and revealing spandex.