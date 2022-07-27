Jason Momoa shares photo of himself on a motorcycle after hitting one with his car

Jason Momoa shared a new photo on a motorcycle following his recent accident. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/ImagePressAgency

Jason Momoa and motorcycles seem to be going hand in hand lately.

The Aquaman actor, 42, reposted a new photo of himself on a motorbike to promote his own pair of sunglasses with the brand Electric.

The Jason Momoa Crasher glasses feature larger frames and different designs, such as a brown tortoise pattern that Momoa was seen sporting in the snap.

With the “hair blowing in the wind” aspect as he cruised on his motorcycle, Momoa also rocked a pair of jeans, a camouflage jacket, and a white Harley-Davidson tee.

It’s no surprise that the actor would wear a Harley shirt, as he recently announced a second clothing collaboration with the popular bike brand.

Momoa’s Electric sunglasses are also promptly featured in the photos to promote his collaboration with the motorcycle company.

Pic credit: @prideofgypsies/Instagram

Jason Momoa’s second collaboration with Harley-Davidson

The Game of Thrones actor recently announced his newest release with Harley-Davidson, titled the H-D X Jason Momoa Collection.

According to Harley-Davidson’s Instagram page, the line pays homage to the brand’s racing heritage, along with Momoa’s free spirit.

A new video showed Momoa going through the different clothing items in his collection, excited by the rugged aspects and subtle Hawaiian hints that were featured in some of the pieces.

Momoa also shared the exciting news with his own followers, writing, “So excited to share my second @harleydavidson collection with you all . inspired by my love for vintage bikes and my home.”

“I hope u enjoy the collection everything looks better dirty,” he continued.

Momoa’s first collaboration with the brand happened last year when they teamed up to launch the Harley-Davidson Museum X Jason Momoa Collection.

Jason Momoa’s recent collision with a motorcyclist

Keeping on with the theme of motorcycles, Momoa was recently involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist while driving his classic 1970 Oldsmobile.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, it was confirmed by The California Highway Patrol that Momoa was driving along the Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, CA, when a motorbike hit the front of his vehicle straight on.

The motorcyclist, Vitaliy Avagimyan, crossed the double yellow line on a winding yellow road — causing him to run into Momoa in an impact that sent him flying through the air.

However, the 21-year-old managed to land on his feet, and the two managed to walk away without any serious injury.

The incident, however, was considered serious enough to reportedly have had a large number of first responders and police present at the scene.