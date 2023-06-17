Jacky Oh’s plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah makes first statement since her death

Plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah, also known as Dr. Zach, has released his first statement since the passing of Jacky Oh over two weeks ago.

The former Wild ‘N Out star, real name Jacklyn Smith, was found dead in a Miami, Florida, hotel after traveling there to get a “mommy makeover” with Dr. Okhah.

While the 32-year-old’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, many reports speculated about a possible link between the plastic surgery and her sudden passing.

Jacky Oh had appeared in a photo alongside the popular plastic surgeon before her passing.

While Wild’ N Out, Jacky Oh’s boyfriend DC Young Fly, and others released statements following her passing, Dr. Okhah hadn’t publicly expressed condolences or thoughts toward his patient’s loved ones.

The Miami-based plastic surgeon shared his first message on social media since May 19, although the late Jacky Oh was not included in the remarks.

Dr. Zachary Okhah releases first statement since Jacky Oh’s death

Taking to Instagram on Friday, June 16, Dr. Okhah posted a message related to his “past, current, and prospective patients” and their medical care. However, there was no specific mention of Jacky Oh.

“To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care,” Okhah wrote in an IG post, which also appeared on his IG Story.

“All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards,” the PH-1 Miami clinic owner wrote, indicating that he’s “relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery.”

“Our mission is to help our patients achieve the best possible results in the safest and most medically appropriate way possible,” he wrote, with a link to PH 1 Miami website included on his IG Story post.

Dr. Okhah’s Instagram post was his first since May 19, when he posted an update video about a patient who’d received a procedure he called “revision VASER Lipo 360” at PH 1 Miami.

As mentioned, Jacky Oh appeared alongside Dr. Okhah in a since-deleted post on social media. Hollywood Unlocked shared a screenshot of that image with the news of her passing in May.

Commenters blast Dr. Okhah’s statement about patient care

The Hollywood Unlocked Instagram also shared a screenshot of Dr. Okhah’s first statement since Jacky Oh’s passing. Many commenters criticized the doctor for failing to acknowledge his patient specifically and for not expressing sorrow or condolences after her passing.

“Damn he could have acknowledged her passing or something. I’m not sure if she passed due to his negligence or maybe she had some underlying condition, but he could have given his condolences,” one commenter wrote.

“No prayers to the family , condolences nothing ?” another wrote, adding, “like y’all not sorry it happened or nothing?”

One commenter also referred to Dr. Okhah’s message as “disgusting” and blasted him for not sending any “condolences prior to writing this bogus a** message.”

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Dr. Okhah’s lawsuits against several former patients for claims they made against him in online reviews. One of those patients claimed the board-certified surgeon had “mutilated” her with a cosmetic procedure he performed. Both lawsuits were dismissed in December 2021.