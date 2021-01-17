It’s Michelle Obama’s birthday and Barack is celebrating

Today is Michelle Obama’s 57th birthday, and Barack Obama is celebrating on Instagram.

Former President Obama took to his Instagram on Sunday to celebrate Michelle’s birthday. He shared a throwback photo of his wife with his more than 34.2 million Instagram followers.

“Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche,” he captioned the post.

As of writing, the post has received more than 2.67 million likes and 40,000 comments on Instagram.

An identical post on Twitter, where Barack has more than 128 million followers, has received more than 56,000 retweets and more than 930,000 likes.

That was not the first time that the former U.S. president sent heartfelt birthday greetings to his wife through his social media pages.

Last year, Barack posted a birthday greeting to Michelle on Instagram that received more than 7.8 million likes. The same post on Twitter received more than 431,000 retweets and 2.6 million likes.

The Instagram post included a series of black and white photos, showing the power couple posing with smiles, hugs, and kisses.

Barack and Michelle Obama tied the knot in 1992

The former U.S. president and former First Lady tied the knot back in 1992.

They share two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. Sasha does not have an Instagram or Twitter account but she is already a social media star.

Sasha is studying at the University of Michigan, while her older sister, Malia, is studying at Harvard University.

Michelle and Barack met in 1989 while they both worked at Sidley Austin, a law firm in Chicago. Michelle, who was then 25 years old, recently graduated from Harvard Law School.

Michelle recalled in an interview with ABC News that Barack joined Sidley Austin about a year after she started there and she was assigned to show the new guy the ropes.

She refused the first time he asked her out but after some hesitation she accepted.

Both Michelle and Barack have admitted on multiple occasions that they faced major marital struggles before and during their time in the White House and that they almost split.

But their marriage has survived challenging times and they have renewed their commitment to each other since leaving the White House.

Michelle and Barack have inked a deal with Netflix

Michelle and Barack have moved on to new successful projects since they left the White House.

The couple has solidified a deal with Netflix to produce films and TV series.

They started a production company, Higher Ground Productions. They produced the documentary film American Factory for Netflix in 2019.

American Factory won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.