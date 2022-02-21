Is Gary Vee headed for divorce? Here’s why fans think he’s not with wife Lizzie Vaynerchuk anymore

Internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk, known professionally as Gary Vee, shared a snap with Mona Vand recently, leaving fans baffled. Pic credit: GaryVee/YouTube

Gary Vee fans have been left completely baffled by the star’s current relationship status after the entrepreneur posted a picture next to pharmacist Mona Vand.

Is Gary Vee divorced from his wife of almost twenty years?

The internet was abuzz with rumors after Mona shared a cozy snap of herself with Gary.

Mona captioned the shot with “Life with you is beautiful 💗 @garyvee.”

Gary then also shared a photo of the pair side-hugging, saying “You make me so deeply happy @monavand ❤️”

Despite any confusion followers had regarding the star’s status as a married man, they still had lots of positive things to say about the photo.

“❤️ Everything about this and the two of you!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @monavand” wrote one of Gary’s Instagram fans, as others chimed in with things like “Happy people happy people 👏,” “Look at that smile 🍾,” and “Happy for you both 🙌.”

Pic credit: @garyvee/Instagram

With the social media evidence appearing to strongly suggest that Gary is no longer with his wife Lizzie, fans have only been able to guess at his romantic life as he tends to keep things fairly private.

Gary often praised his wife, whom he married in 2004 and shares two children with, and wrote a lengthy tribute to her in 2014 in which he credited her for having such an impact on him.

“Her support, her complete and utter 100,000% support, is a major factor that gives me the headspace I need to be all-in and do my thing at VaynerMedia,” Gary wrote. “I’m able to give 100% devotion to my businesses for enormous amounts of time every day because of Lizzie and the way she supports me.”

Gary Vee is not the only star to go through separation or divorce in the last year

While Gary has not yet publicly announced that he is either separated or divorced from Lizzie, other celebrities have not been so quiet about their splits from their spouses.

Jersey Shore alum Angelina Pivarnick reportedly got divorced from her husband, Chris, last year after years of tension between the two.

Sources close to Angelina shared recently that she allegedly had a two-year affair during her marriage to Chris and that this alleged indiscretion was likely one of the main reasons for Chris’ decision to file for divorce.

Another couple to hit the tabloids for their very public, and contentious, divorce is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The famous pair were married nearly seven years before deciding to part ways and file for divorce early last year.

Kanye has since gone on rants about Kim’s new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, and recently apologized for harassing Kim about her relationship.