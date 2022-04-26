Ireland Baldwin blasts Amber Heard, hopes Johnny Depp ‘gets his reputation and his life back’

Ireland Baldwin called Amber Heard manipulative and cold. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia/ImagePressAgency/Landmark-Media

Model Ireland Baldwin has blasted Amber Heard and defended Johnny Depp as the former Hollywood couple’s defamation case continues in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp is currently suing his former wife, Amber Heard, for defamation following an article she wrote in 2018 where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Depp has claimed the article cost him lucrative acting jobs. Heard has filed a counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

And now Ireland Baldwin has waded into the controversy by posting her very negative opinion of Amber Heard.

Ireland Baldwin called Amber Heard ‘cold and manipulative’

According to Page Six, in a since expired Instagram Story post, 26-year-old Baldwin wrote over footage from the trial, calling Heard “manipulative and cold.”

There was no sitting on the fence as Baldwin also claimed that the Aquaman actress was “a terrible person” and an “absolute disaster of a human being.”

Writing about Depp, Baldwin argued that “men can experience abuse too,” and she said she hoped he would go on to star in another five Pirates of the Caribbean movies. “I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back,” she wrote.

In the message, Baldwin said she knew other women just like Heard, who tried to “play victim.” She wrote: “They are manipulative and cold, and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f**kity blah.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have had a bruising start to their trial

Depp has spent four days on the stand giving testimony against his former wife. It has been an emotional trial so far; last week, Depp claimed that his father had suffered an abusive marriage at the hands of his mother. He gave heartbreaking details of his childhood witnessing this abuse, and he drew parallels with his relationship with Heard.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actor has also claimed that his daughter Lily-Rose Depp had not attended his marriage to Heard because she didn’t get on well with the bride. Depp shared: “My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons.”

Also, last week, Heard’s lawyer argued in the opening statements that their client had used a makeup compact from the Milani Cosmetics brand to cover up bruises throughout her marriage to Depp. However, Milani subsequently rebuffed the claim, stating that the product was not on the market until after the pair had divorced.

The case is ongoing and could last weeks.