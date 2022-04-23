Cosmetics company puts Amber Heard on blast over Johnny Depp trial claims

Amber Heard is set to star in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Makeup brand Milani Cosmetics has debunked a claim Amber Heard’s attorney used during the ongoing trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The cosmetics brand was recently implicated in Depp’s defamation suit against his ex-wife Heard.

There have been several bombshells during the dramatic trial between Heard and Depp.

In one such bombshell, Heard claims that she used the brand’s Conceal + Perfect All in One Correcting Kit during “the entire relationship” with Depp to conceal bruises from domestic abuse.

Heard was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing her for defamation following an article she wrote claiming to be a victim of domestic violence.

Milani Cosmetics calls out Amber Heard

Milani Cosmetics released a video on Thurday, which now has over 3.9 million views.

“You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!👀 #milanicosmetics,” the caption reads.

@milanicosmetics You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!👀 #milanicosmetics Sign up for our newsletter! ♬ International Super Spy – dylan

The clip shows Heard’s lawyer holding up the makeup product with the claims that she carried the product in her purse throughout their relationship.

“Take note: Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016,” reads the text overlay, continuing: “Got divorced in 2016. Makeup palette release date: December 2017.”

Then the TikTok shows a Milani office in which someone shows the product release date.

During the trial, Heard’s lawyer told the jury: “This was what she used. She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use to touch those up to be able to cover those.”

Johnny Depp testifies against Amber Heard

The Rum Diaries actor testified on the stand against Amber Heard earlier this week. Depp spoke about his childhood before opening up about his relationship with Heard.

Deep claims that the actress began to change in their relationship after about one year and their troubles started with her making insults.

The actor said he suffered an “endless parade of insults,” from his ex-wife as their marriage began to unravel.

Depp said Amber “has a need for violence” and accused her of once throwing a glass of wine in his face.

The actor said the abuse from Amber often contributed to his use of alcohol and drugs.

“I was more inspired by Ms. Heard to reach out for a numbing agent because of the constant clashes,” he said. “I had to have something to distance me and distance my heart from those verbal attacks.”