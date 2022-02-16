Here’s why Kevin Hart won’t hit the gym with Dwayne Johnson or Mark Wahlberg

Kevin Hart at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

It’s been several years since Kevin Hart was in a severe car crash, and despite suffering some brutal injuries, the actor and comedian was able to get back on his feet and back into the gym.

That involved an intense training regimen for Hart to regain his mobility before he thought about resuming his regular workout routine. He’s remained a fitness enthusiast throughout those days, though.

And even though he’s dedicated to the gym and his health, he recently revealed why he never works out with his good friends Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mark Wahlberg.

Kevin Hart on why he won’t workout with Dwayne Johnson or Mark Walhberg

When it comes to working out with his super fit friends Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart said it’s all about “time and schedule” and not getting hurt.

He recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and gave his take on why he never wants to work out with his famous pals.

“What I found is that when I get to work with people that are really dedicated to the gym, we don’t work out, we don’t even want to. I don’t want to be in your space, I don’t need you in mine. I love that you go at it, but we’re on two different wavelengths of time and schedule,” Hart shared.

He also feels that if they tried to work out in each other’s presence, they might get carried away, and someone could get injured.

“Although Mark’s an early riser… But we never mention it, and then he’ll throw the occasional like, ‘Hey Kev, maybe we should work out.’ And I’m very honest, ‘No, I don’t want to.’ Mark’s like, ‘We should get one in.’ I was like, ‘No we don’t. I think our relationship is great, and I don’t want you to go in there, and we try to impress each other and hurt ourselves.’ That’s how it happens,” Hart explained.

He went on to say that he prefers working out on his own with his one trainer that he can “yell back at” rather than possibly throwing his back out while working out with his friends.

Hart also said that he avoids working out with The Rock for similar reasons, as he might try to match what his friend’s lifting and gets hurt in the process.

“He’s lifting a certain weight; then I try to do the same thing. Next thing you know, I throw my back out. I don’t need to be around that. I like to be by myself and with my one trainer that I can yell back at from time to time,” Hart said.

Hart and The Rock appeared in several Jumanji films together, and the two have been great friends over the years. Ironically, The Rock and Wahlberg were previously co-stars in the movie Pain & Gain, about a group featuring bodybuilders and ex-convicts. The two actors definitely looked the part due to their commitment to training.

Hart said he needed to return to comedy

While Kevin Hart loves the gym, he also loves standup comedy. During his chat with Ellen, he also spoke about how much he realized he needed to be on the stage entertaining and making people laugh.

Ellen brought up that Hart has recently been stopping at various clubs to do his standup rather than larger venues like he had been, and he said he’s been doing “random pop-ups around the city.”

“Once you get the bug, it’s hard to really stop. So for me right now, it’s a moment where I got to realize how much I actually, not only enjoy, but needed it. I missed the live entertainment. You take it for granted…the feeling that comes with laughter,” Hart said.

Even though he’s been doing the random smaller venues so he can satisfy that comedy bug, Hart said he will be announcing tour dates soon and back on the road for his “full-fledged arena tour.”

Hart’s comedy recently received an award nomination, too, as he’s up for the Grammy for Best Comedy Album for Zero F**ks Given. Along with his album, he’s appearing in Real Husbands of Hollywood with co-stars including Nick Cannon, Nelly, Robin Thicke, and others.

As far as his next movie goes, Kevin Hart will appear in Me Time, about a dad who gets some time to himself for the first time in years as his wife and kids are away, so he reconnects with an old friend. The film also stars Mark Wahlberg, who Hart is perfectly fine hanging out and working with, just not working out with.