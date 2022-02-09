Kevin Hart admits that he gifted Nick Cannon condom vending machine in ongoing prank war

Kevin Hart is revealed as the person who gifted Nick Cannon a condom vending machine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

On Monday, Nick Cannon shared to Instagram a photo of himself standing next to a vending machine full of condoms.

Now, it’s been revealed that Kevin Hart is behind the hilarious gift.

Condom vending machine gift

It seems as though Hart thinks that Cannon needs extra protection in the bedroom.

When Nick posted a photo of himself beside a vending machine full of condoms, he captioned it: “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” followed by a facepalm and heart emoji.

The post amassed over 86,000 likes, indicating that Cannon’s fans found the gesture funny and agreed with the general sentiment.

Cannon, at the time, did not reveal who the gift was from. But that’s probably because he didn’t know himself.

Prank Wars

Yesterday, Hart revealed that he was the one who sent the hilarious gift.

Hart recently re-posted Cannon’s photo of the vending machine, with the caption: “I see u got my gift @nickcannon…GOTCHA B***H!!!!!!…Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars.

Cannon responded in the comments, “This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!!”

In a recent interview with Extra, host Billy Bush asked Cannon if the gift took him by surprise.

Cannon admitted, “Everything in my life takes me by surprise. So when that showed up, first of all, I didn’t know who it was from. I had some assumptions. That’s what everyone says I need.”

He continued, “They ended up in my dressing room in Harlem… I was waiting, since I wrapped his plane with my face, ‘Something’s coming.’ The thing is, he takes advantage of stuff that is not funny, what’s going on in my personal life.”

Kevin chimed in, “Good pranks are well thought out. You gotta put distance and separation between them. You need to make your opponent feel like he forgot…and the whole thing is a reveal.”

Nick Cannon expecting eighth child

The condom vending machine gift made its way to Cannon about a week after he confirmed that he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon has welcomed seven other children with four other women.

He first became a father to twins Monroe and Morrocan while he was married to singer Mariah Carey.

After their divorce, he moved on with Brittany Bell, with whom he shares a son and a daughter.

In 2021, Cannon welcomed another set of twins, this time with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Just one week after the birth of his twins, he welcomed another son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. Zen unfortunately passed away from a brain tumor.