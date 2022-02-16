Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino talks sex and intimacy on The Nick Cannon Show’s Man Panel

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino talks sex, intimacy, and dating. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is known for giving great advice to his costars, usually in the form of idioms.

Aside from offering some comic relief here and there, Mike’s advice has actually proven to be helpful to his roommates.

On the most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Mike even chimed in to offer marriage advice to Angelina Pivarnick.

He told her, “Staying in a marriage that you’re unhappy with? Time is money. Time is, you know, you’re wasting your own youth,”

Besides having some insight into what makes for a healthy marriage, Mike also seems to have some advice for those who are looking to be more intimate with their partners and shared his wisdom on The Nick Cannon Show’s Man Panel.

Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino talks sex and intimacy

Mike recently joined talk show host Nick Cannon, Marriage Boot Camp’s Dr. Ish Major, and comedian Rip Micheals to serve as the Man Panel on The Nick Cannon Show.

The intention of the segment was for the group of men to offer wisdom into anything and everything that viewers might want to know from their perspective.

One audience member had a question regarding sex and intimacy.

They asked, “Hey Nick, it seems like men just want to have sex…how important is intimacy for a man?”

Nick chimed in and talked about the types of energy different people give off and how that can impact whether he’s thinking about sex or not.

Dr. Ish Major mentioned how men often want intimacy in the same way women do but they “don’t know how to get there.” That’s when Mike jumped in to share his insight.

He said, “But I think it’s important to understand that there’s such a thing called love languages. Everyone has different love languages and it’s important to try to discover your own and your partners.”

A separate person asked the panel how they would feel about their daughter dating someone their age as opposed to their son dating a much older woman.

Being a new dad, Mike had a thoughtful response to the question.

He said, “I’m kind of old school. I kind of would definitely have to sit down with my son or my daughter and find out their expectations. And, realistically what they’re expecting from this relationship.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino weighs in on dating do’s and dont’s, says he’s ‘conservative’

Following the talk of intimacy and relationships, the conversation turned to dating and whether men should pick up the check on a date.

Mike revealed his own personal opinion along with some research he happened to do on the topic.

He said, “I did some research on this and I will point out that I’m conservative and I would pay for the check all the time and I have always done that. But yesterday, [I] was on the internets, the interwebs, and there’s an article that just came out that said that a guy went on a date three times with a female. Cause they didn’t smash or get down he called her up and said ‘I want a refund.'”

He continued, “I thought like, wow, this is ridiculous.”

Longtime fans of Jersey Shore know that Mike treats his wife Lauren Sorrentino with the utmost respect and is often the one giving his roommate’s relationship advice.

Not only that, but Mike makes it a point to spread positivity and inspiration through his social media account and his podcast Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to hear more of Mike’s life advice and wisdom.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.