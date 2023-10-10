Here’s why GMA fans are taking aim at Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan has many jobs, but one of his latest side gigs has fans calling out the former football star for the decision.

The 51-year-old TV personality appears regularly as a co-anchor on ABC’s Good Morning America and analyst on Fox NFL Sunday NFL programming, where he draws upon his experience as a former player.

Strahan has also added game show host to his resume with the rebooted Pyramid show on ABC, which continues to air.

While that doesn’t need any particular expertise beyond Strahan’s experience as an on-air host and personality, fans believe his latest gig requires more.

The NFL Hall of Famer was added as a celebrity guest judge on ABC’s popular Dancing With the Stars, joining the show’s regular panel.

However, many viewers don’t feel Strahan has what it takes to be a judge with DWTS and are calling out his latest gig.

GMA teased Strahan’s DWTS appearance

Michael Strahan is the first guest judge on the DWTS show since the passing of Len Goodman earlier this year. The former NFL star joins the show’s regulars: Carrie Ann Inaba, 55, Derek Hough, 38, and Bruno Tonioli, 67.

Strahan and Good Morning America’s Instagram accounts shared a teaser of his upcoming DWTS appearance, asking, “What will happen” during his guest judge stint.

“Find out what happens when @Michaelstrahan leaves the @goodmorningamerica studio and enters the ballroom as a guest judge on @dancingwiththestars!” the Instagram post’s caption said.

Fans criticize Strahan as guest judge on DWTS

The post received over 5,000 likes, but based on some of the reactions, fans don’t feel Strahan is qualified for the guest judge position.

“What does he know about dance?” one commenter asked, suggesting that he won’t be able to score the dance routines properly.

“He needs to be on the show,” another said, indicating he’d be better as a celebrity competitor.

Another commenter said Strahan “just wants to get paid” for another television gig, and that’s why he’s on DWTS.

The criticism didn’t stop there, though. One fan compared it to when Ellen DeGeneres was a guest judge and asked, “what do they know about singing and dancing?”

Another called it a “dumb move” and also asked what experience Strahan has to qualify him as a DWTS guest judge.

“let’s see how great of a guest host he is..if only Len Goodman was here to see this,” another commenter wrote.

Strahan will appear for DWTS’ Motown Night

Tuesday’s installment of DWTS will be a Motown Night theme as the dance pairs continue in the competition. Strahan is joining as a guest judge for the night.

As some fans have pointed out, he doesn’t have a known background in singing and dancing, as his career was playing intimidating defense with the New York Giants before he retired and ventured into television work.

He’s gone on to become popular and a household name as an on-air personality, having previously co-hosted with Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Michael.

Since leaving that show, he’s continued with his other gigs, including the aforementioned Fox NFL Sunday, Good Morning America, and the Pyramid reboot.

Strahan won’t be the first celebrity guest judge ever to appear on DWTS. Others have included comedian Kevin Hart, singer Michael Buble, and Strahan’s GMA colleague, Robin Roberts.

However, other guest judges who have stopped by to critique dancers either appeared on the show as contestants were retired DWTS pros or had some choreography or dance experience.

Strahan has been absent from his usual spot on Good Morning America the past few days as he gets ready for Tuesday’s gig. In his place have been DeMarco Morgan and Linsey Davis.

It’s believed the popular on-air personality will return for GMA on Wednesday and should have a lot to say about his time as a judge on DWTS, just as viewers might.

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ at 8/7c on Tuesdays.