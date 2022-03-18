Here’s the real reason the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame won’t let Dolly Parton remove her nomination

Dolly Parton at the 51st Annual CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

While country music legend Dolly Parton doesn’t feel she is deserving of a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame yet, the Foundation believes she does and is keeping her among nominees.

Parton, 76, shared a statement this past week, saying she didn’t feel she’d “earned that right” and tried to “bow out.”

However, the Foundation explained why she still belongs in the group of nominees and potentially in the Hall of Fame.

Parton tried to ‘respectfully bow out’ of Rock HOF nomination

This past week, Dolly Parton attempted to remove herself as a nominee for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

Parton shared a message via her social media, including Instagram and Twitter, saying that while she was “flattered and grateful,” she felt they should remove her name from the group.

“I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton said, adding, “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton asked the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s understanding and for future consideration as a nominee, mentioning that this inspired her to create a great rock album in the future.

Pic credit: @DollyParton/Twitter

Parton is among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees with Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, and Eminem, among others.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I think it was a classy move, really,” Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner said on the podcast Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen. “I think she recognizes her brand, and it didn’t necessarily fit into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And I think it raises questions to what the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s brand is, as well.”

Fellow nominee Dionne Warwick expressed her thoughts about being included during Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in a segment that featured SNL star, Chris Redd.

“I’m not a rock-and-roller…the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as I grew to know it many, many, many years ago was specifically for rock-and-roll. … I feel now, especially when I hear Dolly Parton’s being nominated — I’m thrilled for her — they should rename the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to call it the Music Hall of Fame. They’re bringing so many other genres into it, why not?” Warwick said.

Foundation explains why Dolly’s nomination can’t be removed

On Thursday afternoon, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded to Dolly’s statement, saying her “humility” is another reason she’s a “beloved icon” by so many people worldwide.

The Foundation explained that Rock & Roll music has “deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music” and is “not defined by any one genre.”

Instead, the Foundation said Rock & Roll is defined as “a sound that moves youth culture,” adding that Parton has impacted many young fans and influenced numerous artists that followed her.

They also said that the decision to include Dolly amongst nominees followed the same process used for all other nominees.

“Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony,” they said in the statement.

Pic credit: @rockhall/Twitter

According to New York Post, Dolly’s name was included in the ballots sent out ahead of the attempted withdrawal of her nomination. As of this report, she’s also fourth amongst the fan voting for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, trailing Pat Benatar, Eminem, and Duran Duran.

If Dolly is one of this year’s inductees, she will join several other country music stars already in the Hall of Fame, including Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, and Chet Atkins.