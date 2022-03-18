Here’s how and where to vote for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Pat Benatar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency, carrie-nelson & StarMaxWorldwide

Each year, deserving artists are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to recognize their achievements and contributions to music.

For 2022, first-time nominees include country star Dolly Parton, hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, alternative rock musician Beck, and rapper Eminem.

Fans can cast votes for the artists they believe are most deserving of inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. Here’s which artists are nominated and how and where to cast those votes.

Who are the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2022?

There are 17 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 Class, including the previously mentioned Dolly Parton, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, and Eminem.

Also on the list are English new wave band Duran Duran, American rock singer Pat Benatar, English heavy metal band Judas Priest, and American rock band Rage Against the Machine.

Singers Kate Bush, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, and Dionne Warwick were also named nominees.

Nigerian political activist Fela Kuti is among the potential 2022 inductees. The late musician was a composer, bandleader, and multi-instrumentalist who shot to fame in the 1970s along with the band Africa 70.

Rounding out the list of nominees are the Eurythmics and rock groups MC5, Devo, and the New York Dolls.

Which artists were inducted last year?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has inducted members into its performance category annually since 1986. That’s when legends Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, The Everly Brothers, and Buddy Holly were among the performers who received recognition.

While the hall of fame is labeled as rock and roll, it hasn’t excluded performers from other genres, embracing artists from hip-hop over the years.

Inductees have included Public Enemy, Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, N.W.A, Beastie Boys, and RUN-DMC. Several of these artists have included original or sampled rock music beats into their songs and remixes.

In 2021, rapper Jay-Z was the latest hip-hop artist to become inducted. He joined fellow inductees Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner.

How and where to vote for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Voting is currently open for fans to help decide which artists make the final cut for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Fans can vote at the vote.rockhall.com website.

All of the nominees are presented there, with fans able to select five of the artists or groups to nominate for 2022. Once the five nominees are selected, fans will need to log in or register with a valid email address to cast the votes.

Based on the webpage details, fans can return daily to cast votes, with only one ballot allowed per day.

As of this report, nearly four million votes had been cast, with the site’s results page showing Duran Duran is leading the way. Eminem, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, and the Eurythmics rounded out the top five vote-getters as of this writing.

The artists who are this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will officially be named in May, with the induction ceremony to be held later this year.