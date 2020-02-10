Rage Against the Machine announce official tour dates, ticket information

It is finally coming true. Rage Against the Machine is reuniting for a 2020 world tour.

The band will start off in the United States and Canada from March through August and then head overseas for a handful of shows in England, France, Ireland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

Here is a look at the Rage Against the Machine tour dates and ticket information.

Rage Against the Machine reunion tour

Rage Against the Machine announced that they would head out on the Public Service Announcement Tour, although up until now the actual locations and tickets were unknown.

Now, the info is here.

Rage Against the Machine, with opening act Run The Jewels, will hit the road on March 26 with a show in El Paso — a border town, which has a lot of meaning for the band.

Ever since they raged in the 90s, Rage Against the Machine called for social justice before that became a social media trend.

While the band has mostly been playing together for the last two decades, they have done it without lead singer Zack De La Rocha. The rest of the guys teamed up with Chris Cornell as Audioslave and then they teamed with Public Enemy as Prophets of Rage.

However, no one rages like Zack De La Rocha, and its time to hear the band reunited again for the first time in almost a decade.

Rage Against the Machine tour dates

Rage Against the Machine have announced their tour dates for 2020 and it features several shows in America-Mexico border towns.

All proceeds from those shows will go toward helping immigrant rights organizations. There will other charities that the band will also donate proceeds to, and they said they will announce it down the line.

On a side note, Rage Against the Machine will also hit Coachella in April 2020.

Here is the Rage Against the Machine tour dates.

03/26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/28 Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

03/30 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/10 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/17 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/21 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/25 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/28 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/01 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

05/03 Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

05/05 Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

05/07 Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

05/09 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/14 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

05/16 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/19 Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/23 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/19 Dover, DE @ Firefly

07/10 East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/13 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/17 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 Québec City, Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

07/21 Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

07/23 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

07/27 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/29 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/02 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/04 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/07 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/10 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/28 Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival

08/30 Reading, England @ Reading Festival

09/01 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

09/06 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

09/08 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

09/10 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Tickets for the Rage Against the Machine 2020 reunion tour go on sale on Feb. 13 through their website.