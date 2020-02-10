Rage Against the Machine announce official tour dates, ticket information

It is finally coming true. Rage Against the Machine is reuniting for a 2020 world tour.
The band will start off in the United States and Canada from March through August and then head overseas for a handful of shows in England, France, Ireland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland.
Here is a look at the Rage Against the Machine tour dates and ticket information.
Rage Against the Machine reunion tour
Rage Against the Machine announced that they would head out on the Public Service Announcement Tour, although up until now the actual locations and tickets were unknown.
Now, the info is here.
Rage Against the Machine, with opening act Run The Jewels, will hit the road on March 26 with a show in El Paso — a border town, which has a lot of meaning for the band.
Ever since they raged in the 90s, Rage Against the Machine called for social justice before that became a social media trend.
While the band has mostly been playing together for the last two decades, they have done it without lead singer Zack De La Rocha. The rest of the guys teamed up with Chris Cornell as Audioslave and then they teamed with Public Enemy as Prophets of Rage.
However, no one rages like Zack De La Rocha, and its time to hear the band reunited again for the first time in almost a decade.
Rage Against the Machine tour dates
Rage Against the Machine have announced their tour dates for 2020 and it features several shows in America-Mexico border towns.
All proceeds from those shows will go toward helping immigrant rights organizations. There will other charities that the band will also donate proceeds to, and they said they will announce it down the line.
On a side note, Rage Against the Machine will also hit Coachella in April 2020.
Here is the Rage Against the Machine tour dates.
03/26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
03/28 Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
03/30 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/10 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/17 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/21 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/25 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/28 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/01 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
05/03 Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
05/05 Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
05/07 Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
05/09 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/14 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/16 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/19 Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/23 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/19 Dover, DE @ Firefly
07/10 East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/13 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/17 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/18 Québec City, Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
07/21 Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre
07/23 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
07/27 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/29 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/02 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/04 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/07 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/10 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/28 Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival
08/30 Reading, England @ Reading Festival
09/01 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
09/04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
09/06 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
09/08 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
09/10 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
Tickets for the Rage Against the Machine 2020 reunion tour go on sale on Feb. 13 through their website.
