Dolly Parton removes herself from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration: ‘I don’t feel I have earned that right’

Grammy winner Dolly Parton might be a little bit country, but she doesn’t feel like she’s also a little bit rock and roll.

The superstar, 76, has officially withdrawn her name from consideration from this year’s list of nominees into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, citing that she didn’t feel like she’d “earned that right.” Dolly was a first-time nominee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram page about how honored she was just to be nominated and how she hoped to be considered again in the future.

Why did Dolly Parton withdraw her name from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

On March 14, the beloved country star hopped on her Instagram page and posted her thoughts on the nomination and why she was taking herself out of the running.

“Dolly here!” she cheerfully started her post.

She continued, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Then the actress and singer hinted that a rock and roll album could maybe happen for her someday.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I am ever worthy,” Dolly wrote.

“This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Dolly’s husband is Carl Dean, 79, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight. The couple has been married since 1966.

Dolly Parton was a first-time nominee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

While Dolly Parton is certainly no stranger to awards over her long and accomplished career, this was her first nomination into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Other first-time nominees include Duran Duran, Beck, Lionel Richie, Eminem, and A Tribe Called Quest. Previous nominees that are up again this year include Carly Simon, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, and Rage Against the Machine. Dolly Parton was the only country singer to be nominated this year. The nominees will be announced in May, and a ceremony will commence later in the fall.

Over the past few years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has expanded its criteria for nominees to include other genres besides rock, such as country, rap, alternative, new wave, and heavy metal. In order to be nominated, musicians must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

Voting is done by a panel of more than 1,000 artists and other music professionals. Fans also get to vote in this process through the website. Voting has already started and will continue until April 29.