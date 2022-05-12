Hayden Panettiere makes acting comeback in Scream 6

Hayden Panettiere is set to make a big comeback to acting after going through some seriously rough patches over the last several years. ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

After spending several years out of the film industry and in the media spotlight for all the wrong reasons, reports have now confirmed that Hayden Panettiere is set to make a huge comeback.

The 32-year-old actress of hit shows such as Heroes and Nashville found fame at a young age, first doing commercials as a baby before getting her footing in the film industry with roles in movies like Remember the Titans and Raising Helen.

Since her titular role as Kirby in the fourth installment of the Scream franchise helped to solidify her place among Hollywood’s elite, Hayden’s fans have always had a soft spot in their hearts for the actress and many have secretly hoped for her to miraculously return to reprise her role.

In a scene that left people assuming Kirby had been killed, Hayden’s future in the Scream world remained dubious until just now.

Hayden Panettiere is set to reprise her role as fan-favorite character Kirby in Scream 6

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced Wednesday that Hayden would be making a major comeback in the next Scream movie following a successful release of Scream 5, which saw the return of Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Neve Campbell as Sydney Prescott, and David Arquette as Deputy Dewey.

Hayden is set to return as Kirby, the Woodsboro High School student who apparently does not suffer the same demise as most of her counterparts in Scream 4.

Along with a triumphant return to film for Hayden, Spyglass and Paramount also revealed that Scream newcomers Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera had also been signed on to return as sisters Tara and Sam Carpenter after surviving the killers in Scream 5.

Hayden was recently caught on camera engaged in a brawl alongside her boyfriend

Since her former glory days, Hayden has been caught up in some unsavory situations over the past few years that have landed the actress in some hot water.

After splitting from her long-time beau and eventual fiance, boxing pro Wladimir Klitschko, in 2011, ironically the same year in which Scream 4 was released, Hayden has seemed to struggle in her romantic life.

The actress was caught recently engaged in a heated fight with her current boyfriend Brian Hickerson, with whom Hayden has been in a tumultuous relationship for roughly three-plus years.

According to Monsters & Critics, Hayden and Brian were captured on surveillance video coming to blows with some patrons at a bar the pair had visited, throwing punches at someone who told them to “go home.”

The altercation came just over a year after Hayden slapped Brian with an order of protection following allegations of domestic violence and assault.