Here’s the haunting reason behind Courteney Cox’s decision to sell her mansion in Laurel Canyon

Courteney Cox shared a ghostly story with Jimmy Kimmel about having to sell her home due to it being haunted. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia



Courteney Cox apparently had a real-life scare not too dissimilar from her Scream character Gale Weathers’ frights in the movie franchise.

The Friends alum hopped onto the Jimmy Kimmel Live show recently where she then revealed the real reason behind her decision to sell off her beautiful mansion in Laurel Canyon.

When discussing Courteney’s new Starz horror-comedy series Shining Vale, Jimmy inquired if the actress had ever experienced a ghostly encounter in her real life.

“I have had one,” Courteney responded after Jimmy asked her to recount any haunting tales she may have.

Courteney Cox’s haunting experience: ‘There’s someone standing behind you’

“I didn’t believe at first, but I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon… and, um, it was Gypsy Rose Lee’s house and Carol King. So Carol King came over to my house and said there had been a divorce that had been really ugly and… that there was [a] ghost in the house,” she said.

She went on to say that she brushed off the comment and kept on living there despite an increasing number of friends who would claim to have had encounters with spirits while staying at the house.

It wasn’t until a UPS driver arrived one day to deliver a package and asked Courteney if she knew the house was haunted, telling her he could see at that moment a figure standing behind her, that she decided she was selling.

Courteney recently admitted that past facial surgeries left her feeling like she wasn’t herself anymore

With a scary home-owning experience behind her, Courteney has had time to focus on her career, which has continued to be a success since Friends ended nearly twenty years ago.

Along with a career in the spotlight often comes the desire to remain looking youthful and many Hollywood actresses end up going under the knife in an attempt to preserve their youthful appearance.

Courteney spoke with The Times about aging in Hollywood, admitting that she has had work done but was finding that she wasn’t able to recognize herself as time went on.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older,” she explained. “And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years and I didn’t realize that, oh s**t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

After finding herself unhappy with the way she was beginning to look, Courteney started weaning herself off having so many cosmetic procedures.

She revealed to New Beauty that she had started getting her fillers dissolved and was relying more on laser treatments and microneedling to keep her face toned.

Courteney now resides in Malibu Beach with her daughter, Coco, and has been dating Johnny McDaid for several years.