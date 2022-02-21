Courteney Cox opens up about past cosmetic procedures, admits she was looking ‘really strange’

Courteney Cox admitted she started to look “really strange” after having cosmetic fillers injected in her face. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Actress Courteney Cox reflected on the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone and admitted that she began to look “really strange.”

Courteney, like most A-list celebrities, is no stranger to going under the knife – or in her case, under the needle – due to the pressure to look flawless and ageless in Hollywood.

Courteney Cox talks aging, approaching 60

The 57-year-old actress, director, and producer recently talked with Sunday Times Style magazine about approaching age 60.

“I feel like I’m young. I have a lot of friends in their 30s and I don’t think about it,” Courteney shared. “To me we’re the same age until I actually study it.”

Turning 60 years old in just three years, Courteney admitted that she’s having trouble believing she’s soon approaching the next decade in her life.

“Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it,” Courteney admitted. “There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast. There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learned so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of.”

Courteney was open about her decision to undergo cosmetic procedures and revealed that now, she’s more accepting of aging more naturally.

Courtney says injections caused her to start looking ‘really strange’

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” Courteney added. “And I didn’t realize that, oh s**t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

The Friends actress admitted that hearing about her changing looks in the headlines caused her to reevaluate having cosmetic procedures done to alter her face. Courteney said it was time “to stop. That’s just crazy.”

Now, Courteney is done with fillers. In 2019, Courteney had the fillers in her face dissolved, telling New Beauty magazine, “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I feel better because I look like myself.”

Courteney said that she understands the feelings that many other men and women have as they approach midlife.

“I can obviously relate to being that age where you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I can’t believe I’m right here,’ and [asking] what makes you happy,” Courteney added. “I understand that midlife stuff completely.”

Courteney rose to fame in 1994 when she was cast as Monica Geller in Friends, the highly popular sitcom that ran 10 seasons before coming to an end in 2004. In her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in the horror film Scream, Courteney met her co-star and now-ex-husband David Arquette. The former couple shares one child, a 17-year-old daughter Coco Arquette.

These days, you can catch Courteney in her latest project, the comedy-horror series Shining Vale, premiering on Starz on March 6.