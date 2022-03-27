Hayden Panettiere and boyfriend Brian Hickerson caught on camera in West Hollywood brawl

Hayden Panettiere has sought treatment for alcohol abuse in the past. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hayden Panettiere and on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson got into a brawl outside the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

The Heroes actress’s relationship with Hickerson is controversial as he was arrested for reportedly punching her in the face in 2019.

The 32-year-old shares a daughter with former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko – they split in 2018.

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson brawl caught on video

In the video obtained by TMZ and seen by Monsters & Critics, Panettiere and Hickerson are seen arguing with a group of people outside of the hotel bar.

Someone is yelling “Go home” as members of the group yell that Hickerson will follow them. Eventually, the shouting match escalates into a physical altercation, in which both Panettiere and her boyfriend get involved in the fight.

During the fight, Panettiere gets kicked while trying to separate her boyfriend from the scuffle with another individual.

She then appears to yell, “Brian, jail!” seemingly as a warning to prevent Hickerson from fighting due to his probation.

Security and bystanders manage to separate the fight as Brian Hickerson appears to yell he is ready for round 2 of the fight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Someone involved in the fight yells, “He’s going to follow us,” in reference to Hayden’s boyfriend, who is still being pulled back by security on the video.

Hayden Panettiere and BF Brian Hickerson Get in Massive Brawl with Bar Patrons | TMZ

Watch this video on YouTube

Hayden walks back to the hotel when things cool down and apologizes to someone off-camera.

It is unclear who initiated the conflict from the video; however, TMZ reports that inside the bar of the hotel, one of the people involved in the eventual fight claims Brian spit on them.

The management reportedly asked them all to leave, which is how the altercation ended up on the street.

In 2020, Panettiere got an order of protection against Hickerson after he was charged with several domestic violence and assault charges.

They split after the domestic violence incident and it is unclear when they rekindled their relationship.

Hayden Panettiere’s rep gives her version of what started the fight

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE magazine, a representative for Panettiere detailed what occurred during the incident.

“While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip.”

“That same individual, along with the group he was with, began badgering and shoving Brian, at which point security pushed everyone outside,” the statement said, continuing:

“Brian was attacked by the group, as was Hayden, who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation.”

“Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside,” the statement concluded. “She is okay.”