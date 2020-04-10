Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is going to be a dad with his longtime partner, Georgia Groome, as they are expecting their first child together.

The 31-year-old British actor — known for playing Ronald Weasley in the Harry Potter fantasy film series — was seen on Thursday with Groome while out picking up some groceries in London.

They were dressed casually and Groome had a visible baby bump.

TMZ reported that a spokesperson for Rupert and Georgia confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together. It will be the first child for either of them.

PEOPLE also reported that a rep for Georgia and Rupert confirmed they were expecting a baby.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.”

Elle noted that Grint is the first of the three Harry Potter stars — including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione) — to start a family.

Radcliffe has been dating Erin Darke after they met in 2013. Emma Watson has been linked with several partners, including rugby player Matthew Janney, tech entrepreneur William “Mack” Knight, Glee’s Chord Overstreet, and tech CEO Brendan Wallace.

News that Grint is expecting his first child comes after singer Ciara revealed she was expecting her third child and second with husband Russell Wilson. She showed off her baby bump in a photo posted to Instagram in January.

Grint and Groome marriage rumors emerged last summer

Rumors began circulating early last year that Rupert and Georgia secretly got married.

Georgia and Rupert are believed to have been dating since 2011 but they kept their relationship private. Many fans did not realize that they were dating until November 2018, when a throwback photo of the couple emerged on social media.

I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ???? pic.twitter.com/8Grgr9KsWW — Lydia (@lydia_wood_) November 29, 2018

Rupert and Georgia were seen wearing matching rings

The marriage rumors were sparked after Rupert and Georgia were seen wearing matching gold rings during a lunch date in London in April 2019. However, the Mirror reported that a rep for the pair denied they had secretly tied the knot.

Despite the denial by their rep, many fans recalled that Grint had talked in December 2018 about settling down and having children.

“I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?” he told The Guardian.

Although Grint rose to fame for playing Ronald Weasley in Harry Potter, he has played roles on several TV shows and in other movies. He played August Kubizek on the British TV series, Urban Myths. He also played Inspector Crome on BBC’s mini-series, The ABC Murders.

Georgia Groome is best known for playing Georgia Nicolson in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. She also played Katie in the British comedy-drama film Papadopoulos & Sons.

She appeared on several TV shows, including Up the Women and Dangerville.